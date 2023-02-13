Eddie Tafoya Jr. Opens Busy 2023 Season Monday at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park

Eddie Tafoya Jr. will open the most ambitious season in his burgeoning sprint car career when he contests the USAC National Sprint Car Series race at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park on Monday, February 13. It will be the first of five races in six nights in the “Sunshine State” and the first of 23 USAC National races on Tafoya’s schedule.

Tafoya and his team headed to Florida last week and have been enjoying the sites before getting down to business on Monday. Included have been visits to the beach, Daytona International Speedway, a World of Outlaws Sprint Car race, a round of golf, Disneyworld, and Supercross. The sites will be in the team’s rearview mirror on Monday and the focus will be on racing for six straight nights.

The Chino Hills, California racer and 2019 USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series Rookie of the Year, will set his first wheel to a Florida track at Volusia for the “Federated Dirt Car Nationals” on Monday. Joining Tafoya and the other open-wheel stars at the doubleheader will be the Dirt Car Late Models. Opening night at Volusia will feature a 25-lap, $5,000.00-to-win main event. Twenty-four hours later, the 54-year-old high-speed half-mile dirt oval will host the same two classes and the sprint cars will be racing for some extra incentives. The drivers will duke it out for five more laps and the $10,000.00 winner’s share of the purse.

After his first racing experience at Volusia, 25-year-old Tafoya, and his team will journey 53 miles east to Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala. The 2018 Perris Auto Speedway Young Guns champion will get his first sample of the 3/8 of a mile semi-banked clay oval at a practice session on Wednesday night, the 15th. He will then race on the 16th, 17th, and 18th in “Winter Dirt Games XIV.” The first two nights will feature 30-lap main events paying $5,000.00 to win at Bubba’s. Saturday’s finale will see an additional five laps and an extra $5,000.00 poured into the winner’s check making it worth $10,000.00.

The 23 national series races currently on Tafoya’s schedule will be at 13 different tracks. In addition to Volusia and Bubba’s, other tracks he will be competing on for the first time include Texas venues Rocket Raceway Park, and Devil’s Bowl Speedway. He will also debut at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway, Circle City Speedway in Indianapolis, and Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway in Ohio. He will race in Indiana on the more familiar Gas City I69, Kokomo, Lawrenceburg, Lincoln Park, and Tri-State Speedways.

“I do not want to plateau yet,” Tafoya said last month when asked why he wanted to race so much in the national series. “I feel like I still have a lot to learn and I want to learn it quickly. I think going and running with the national guys, by the time I come back here it will put me in a lot better position. I just really want to win races. Really want to learn and to get faster. I want to up my experience in a quicker amount of time.”

In between the trips back and forth to the Midwest, Tafoya plans to get some races in on the West Coast. After the journey to Florida, Tafoya will be returning to Southern California. His first date in his home state should be the March 18th “Sokola Shootout” for the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars on his old stomping grounds, Perris Auto Speedway.

For fans who are not headed to see “Mr. Smooth” in action in Florida, all five races will be streamed live online via pay-per-view. The Volusia events will be available on DirtVision at https://www.dirtvision.com/. All three of the competitions at Bubba Raceway Park will be streamed on Flo Racing at https://www.floracing.com/.

The Specialty Fasteners #51T team is exploring corporate partnership opportunities for the 2023 campaign. If you or your company would like to be a partner with the highly visible team in 2023, please contact Eddie Tafoya Jr. via phone at (909) 393-3999 or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . He will be happy to talk to you and lay out the team’s plans.

Tafoya and the #51T team would like to thank Specialty Fasteners, DRC Chassis, Ryder Racing Engines, Simpson Safety Products, Bell, Benic Enterprises, BR Motorsports, PSC Powder Coating, Magik Graphics, Gasper Transportation, Owen’s Insurance Services, and Weld Wheels for supporting its racing program.

