Golf Legend Annika Sorenstam’s Fizzy Beez Joins Cusick Motorsports for 2023 Indianapolis 500 Campaign

Cusick Motorsports is excited to welcome Fizzy Beez to the family of partners for the 2023 Indianapolis 500. Founded by legendary golfer Annika Sorenstam, Fizzy Beez will create a buzz at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing with Cusick Motorsports. Often known as the greatest female golfer of all time, Annika rewrote the LPGA and Ladies European Tour record books throughout her 15-year, Hall-of-Fame career. She is still the LPGA’s all-time Money Leader, despite stepping away from professional golf in 2008 to start a family, foundation and a brand of businesses.
Born out of the Coronavirus quarantine, Annika and her husband, Mike McGee, liked the idea of ready-to-drink cocktails with their busy lifestyles, but were unhappy with what they saw in the marketplace. They felt the offerings either had no flavor or too many calories and became determined to create full flavor cocktails without the high calories, sugar, and other artificial ingredients. Fizzy Beez features four sparkling classic cocktails Margarita, Cosmo, Moscow Mule and Mojito, all vodka-based and made with real fruit juice, all natural, gluten free and kosher ingredients. Sweetened with organic honey, Fizzy Beez got its name because Annika is such a ‘busy bee’.
“We are super excited to partner with Don and his team at Cusick Motorsports,” said Fizzy Beez Founder, Annika. “We love their passion for life and the way they approach networking and hospitality through racing. Our drinks are available in Ohio, Tennessee, and Northern Nevada, and we feel this will help our brand recognition as we actively look to secure distribution in other states.”
Fizzy Beez is a female-owned company as Annika met her partner, Kathy Johanson playing pickle ball in Lake Tahoe. They are committed to creating great tasting cocktails with clean ingredients, but also to giving back to nonprofit organizations who take care of bees which are so important to our ecosystem. Through their “Fizzy Beez Promise,” Fizzy Beez donates 100% of the net proceeds from online merchandise sales to support local beekeepers and honey farmers in the communities where their drinks are sold.
While Fizzy Beez and Sorenstam may be new to the Cusick Motorsports family, there is a common link tying everything together. Annika is a global brand ambassador for LOHLA SPORT – Cusick Motorsports’ first official partner, dating back to the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2021. The premium women’s golf-lifestyle clothing brand created by fashionista and longtime Golf Channel and GOLFINO executive, Lisa O’Hurley, will continue its partnership with Cusick Motorsports in their third attempt at the famed 500-mile race this May. Annika and LOHLA SPORT will both be present at the PGA Show in Orlando, FL., this week with a special promotional opportunity to attend this year’s Indianapolis 500 through LOHLA SPORT wholesalers.
Liberty Group, Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus and Kitchen Mart will also be joining Cusick Motorsports for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Under a single roof, Liberty Group specializes in wealth management, tax planning and estate law. Based in Sacramento, California, Kitchen Mart is an award-winning remodeling company focused on custom kitchens and baths. The Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus is a Plaintiff personal injury law firm with a dedication to the protection of rights of innocent, injured victims against the insurance industry.
“From day one, Cusick Motorsports’ core mission has been to make the racing industry more accessible and create business opportunities for our partners,” said Don Cusick, Founder and CEO of Cusick Motorsports. “To not only build a relationship with a legend like Annika Sorenstam, but to be trusted with supporting Fizzy Beez’ growth means the world to us and we’re excited to get to work. With the addition of Liberty Group, Kitchen Mart and the Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus to our fantastic group of partners, we have a lot to look forward to.”
Fizzy Beez along with Liberty Group, Kitchen Mart and the Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus will be present on the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet, with existing partners including co-primary partner CareKeepers; Sierra Pacific Windows and Sierra Pacific Industries; CarBlip; 181 Fremont Residences, a Jay Paul Company; Romak Iron Works; Agromin; Mosaic Animal Care Group; The Thermal Club and Mr. and Mrs. James Lowes.
For companies looking to foster meaningful relationships in a once-in-a-lifetime setting, or create effective marketing strategies, partnership opportunities are still available for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 with Cusick Motorsports. Touch base with Billy Morgan (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) to learn more about the opportunities available.
As the countdown to the month of May continues, Cusick Motorsports and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing are deep in preparations prior to Stefan Wilson climbing behind the wheel of the No. 24 Chevrolet for the IMS Open Test on April 20-21, 2023.