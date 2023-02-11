17-Year Old Racer/You Tuber Haiden "DangerBoy" Deegan Makes Supercross Debut

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac returned to his winning ways, holding firm through a dramatic Round 5 of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Team Honda HRC's Chase Sexton had the lead in his sights but had to settle for second inside NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
450SX Class Championship Standings
1. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (95)
2. Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (88)
3. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (83)
4. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (76)
5. Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki (73)
6. Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (65)
7. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (64)
8. Dylan Ferrandis, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha (56)
9. Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki (56)
10. Joey Savatgy, Clermont, Fla., Kawasaki (53)
Hunter Lawrence (96), the favorite going into the opening Eastern Regional 250SX Class round, established himself as the racer to beat with a convincing win.
17-year-old star Haiden Deegan made his Monster Energy AMA Supercross professional debut at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. 2021 250SX West Champion Justin Cooper will also line up for his premier class debut aboard the all-new YZ450F at the fourth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship series. Haiden Deegan has one of the largest dirt bike-related YouTube channels in the world — if not the largest. The channel has over 1.22 million subscribers and over 340,000,000 views since it was started on 27, 2014.
Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings
1. Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (26)
2. Max Anstie, Cairo, Ga., Honda (23)
3. Jordon Smith, Ochlocknee, Ga., Yamaha (21)
4. Haiden Deegan, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha (19)
5. Jeremy Martin, Rochester, Minn., Yamaha (18)
6. Michael Mosiman, Minneaola, Fla., GASGAS (17)
7. Tom Vialle, Murrieta, Calif., KTM (16)
8. Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Honda (15)
9. Cullin Park, Clermont, Fla., Honda (14)
10. Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz., Kawasaki (13)