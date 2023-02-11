TMT Racing Announces Conor Daly to Attempt to Qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500 and Race Up to Six Additional NASCAR Races

The Daytona 500, also known as "The Great American Race," is the most prestigious race in NASCAR and is held annually at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.
In addition to his full NTT IndyCar Series schedule, Daly will vie for one of four non-guaranteed ("open") spots available in the 40-car field. So far, five other talented drivers and teams have announced their intention to enter as open cars, including 7-time NASCAR Cup Champion Jimmy Johnson, Zane Smith, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith and his thrill-seeking friend, Travis Pastrana.
“The Money Team Racing shocked the world by making the Daytona 500 last year and I believe in this team and know we will prepare a great car for this year's race. Like a fighter who’s always ready to face the best, Conor has the courage to buckle into this beast without any practice and put that car into the field," stated Floyd Mayweather. "Conor is like a hungry fighter and my kind of guy. I sure wouldn’t bet against him.”
In addition to the 500, Daly will race up to six NASCAR races with Floyd Mayweather’s TMT Racing (+ sponsorship with BITNILE.com).
"We are thrilled to announce that Conor will be attempting to run in the 2023 Daytona 500," said TMT Racing co-owner, Willy Auchmoody. "Conor is a talented driver who performed well in his first Cup race for us last fall and, together with BITNILE.COM
, we believe he has what it takes to compete at the highest level in NASCAR's premier event.”
Sponsoring Daly’s quest for the Daytona 500 is BITNILE.COM
, an immersive digital marketplace launching March 1, 2023. “We are going ‘All-In’ with the launch of BITNILE.COM
,” stated BITNILE.COM
’s Executive Chairman Milton “Todd” Ault, III. “Our next generation marketplace launches just 10 days after the Daytona 500, and is going to offer incredible real and virtual experiences and products. To help promote our marketplace, we asked Conor to run a number of NASCAR events this year in addition to our sponsorship of his full-time job in INDYCAR. We are looking forward to Conor’s ‘Texas Two-Step,’ where he will compete in the NASCAR Cup race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin on Sunday, March 19, and then the following Sunday in Fort Worth at Texas Motor Speedway in the BITNILE.COM
#20 INDYCAR. Then in August, Conor will do the ‘Daly Double’ at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he will be the first driver to race in both the NASCAR and INDYCAR events over ‘Brickyard’ weekend.”
BITNILE.COM
President Douglas Gintz added, “As part of our launch, the first 5,000 people that register at BITNILE.COM
will get their name listed on Conor’s #50 BITNILE.COM
NASCAR CUP car at Circuit of the Americas. Plus, we are planning to give away free tickets, merchandise and at track experiences to race fans this year. Wherever you see a BITNILE.COM
sponsored car on the track, there will be fans enjoying monumental real and virtual experiences right there with us!”
Conor is excited for the opportunity to run in the Daytona 500, and is looking forward to the challenge. "I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to attempt to run in the Daytona 500," said Conor Daly. "It is the most prestigious race in NASCAR and to have the chance to compete in it is truly an honor. I am also excited to be running the entire IndyCar Series season and select NASCAR Cup events. I am looking forward to the challenge and can't wait to get behind the wheel of whatever BITNILE.COM
race car, boat, dune buggy or vehicle they ask me to drive. Bring it on."
The entire TMT Racing and BITNILE.COM
teams are excited to support Conor in this endeavor and can't wait to see him take on the challenge of the Daytona 500.