Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Named Title Sponsor for TA2 in 2023

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is pleased to announce that Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers will sponsor the TA2 class in 2023. The growing class, which saw record fields of 50+ cars in 2022, will be known as the Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series for this season’s 12 events. Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers, “The Official Ready to Drink Cocktail of Trans Am and SVRA,” joins Big Machine Vodka’s continued brand partnership as “The Official Vodka of Trans Am and SVRA.”

With three locations in the Nashville area, Big Machine Distillery is owned by TA2 owner/driver Scott Borchetta and boasts a proprietary Platinum Filtration system, distilling its vodka 25 times for “The Smoothest Tasting Vodka, Period!” Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers are made with a blend of ingredients including Big Machine Vodka, real fruit juices and natural flavors, creating the perfect cocktail in a pouch. Borchetta, the reigning TA2 Masters Champion and owner of Scott Borchetta Racing, drives the No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Ford Mustang and finished seventh in the overall TA2 standings last year.

“The Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers brand and products are growing at an accelerated rate, much like the Trans Am Series and TA2,” said Borchetta. “It’s the perfect match for our continued growth in the ready-to-drink category, and we're equally excited (and bullish) about the future of both Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers and the TA2 Series.”

“We are so happy to welcome Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers as the entitlement sponsor of TA2,” said Trans Am President John Clagett. “We’ve had a long relationship with Scott Borchetta and the distillery, which sponsored our TA2 CBS broadcasts in 2022, in addition to Scott’s No. 48 Ford Mustang. Scott is dedicated to our series as an owner, driver and a partner, which is evidenced by his passion and performance behind the wheel and his investment in Trans Am and the Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series.”

The Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series takes the green flag for the first time in 2023 on Saturday, February 25 at Sebring International Raceway, where NASCAR legend Richard Petty will serve as grand marshal.

Big Machine Vodka also sponsors Trans Am’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Challenge, which runs on August 5, 2023, on the Nashville street course as part of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

(Trans AM PR)