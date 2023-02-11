Fastrack Racing to Field Bronson Bauman on KTMs in 2023

Fastrack Racing is proud to announce its all-new Mission SuperTwins effort featuring Bronson Bauman aboard KTM 890 Duke-based racebikes for the 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season.

Owned by Arney and Amy Wick, Fastrack Racing has worked in tight collaboration with Latus Motors Racing in recent seasons, contributing to both James Rispoli’s 2020 Mission Production Twins championship and Kody Kopp’s 2021 Rookie of the Year campaign.

Fastrack Racing now steps up to front its own premier-class squad in ‘23 with one of the category’s leading stars in Bauman.

During his career, Bronson has twice ranked inside the Mission SuperTwins championship top five, including a breakout third-place campaign in 2019, in which he scored his maiden victory at the Laconia Short Track. In all, the native Californian and Illinois resident has tallied up nine premier-class podiums, the most recent of which coming last season with Latus Motors Racing and Fastrack Racing.

The team will field KTMs in ‘23 after the Duke platform flashed immense promise in limited action during the 2022 campaign. Matt Krsul will serve as Crew Chief while Dave Bush will work as Technical Support.

Bronson Bauman #37:

“To be honest, this is one of the most exciting seasons in years. I am surrounded by people who truly believe in me and my capabilities and only want success for me and the team. I got to work with Arney, Amy and Matt during the '22 season so we all are very familiar with one another and know how each other operates. Everyone involved is aware it will be a bit of a learning curve with these bikes, but we are up for the challenge. We have seen the great success of this motorcycle and plan to add to that success during the 2023 season.”

Team Owner Arney Wick:

“We are looking forward to the opportunity and challenges that lie ahead,” said Arney Wick. “We have tremendous support from many industry-leading companies and first-class key individuals like Matt Krsul and Dave Bush who continue to spend countless hours in the shop during the preparation and testing phase of the season. As a team, we also want to acknowledge the fact that none of this would be possible if not for the opportunities and equipment provided to us by George Latus of Latus Motors Racing.”

Team Owner Amy Wick:

"We are incredibly excited to support such a talented rider such as Bronson Bauman and are looking forward to a great season. The KTM 890 provides us a new opportunity to build on the success that multiple teams have seen in the past year."

Crew Chief Matt Krsul:

"What an honor it is to be able to work with Bronson and Fastrack Racing. The opportunity to be involved with setting up the new KTM race bikes and to work with a top shelf rider like Bronson is exciting. I have been fortunate to be involved in the motorcycle world my entire life. and the flat track community is one of the best parts of the motorcycle world. Challenges are many but with the dedication of the team and support staff we have assembled that seems to grow daily, we will achieve great results.”