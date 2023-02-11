Progressive AFT Announces 2023 Broadcast Schedule

Progressive American Flat Track is proud to present the broadcast schedule for the upcoming Progressive AFT season. All 18 rounds will once again premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots that are expected to deliver further viewership increases in 2023.

The 2023 campaign marks the second year of the blockbuster multi-year agreement that has already served to expand the visibility of the world’s premier dirt track motorcycle racing series. In 2022, FOX Sports provided a radically increased 150 hours of linear television coverage for the sport, which attracted nearly three million viewers across FS1 and FS2. That total was the highest linear television viewership for the series to date and represented a year-over-year increase of more than a million viewers.

“FOX Sports helped us reach millions of fans and delivered incredible coverage of the racing action last season,” said Gene Crouch, Chief Operating Officer of AMA Pro Racing. “With a condensed schedule, the return of fan favorite venues, new teams and the rekindling of some great rivalries, the 2023 Progressive AFT season is shaping up to be one for the record books.”

FOX Sports coverage will first air on FS1 the weekend following each round (two weekends later for the Sacramento Mile), followed by re-airings on FS2. The schedule also again strategically leverages FOX Sports’ powerhouse motorsports lineup to maximize viewership and introduce the sport to all-new audiences by regularly leading in and/or out of other highly rated motorsports programming.

FOX Sports coverage of the 2023 Progressive AFT season will deliver captivating coverage from all 18 events, starting with the season opening doubleheader at Daytona International Speedway on March 9 and 10 and wrapping up with the Springfield Mile doubleheader on Labor Day weekend. For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.

2023 Television Schedule for Progressive American Flat Track (all premieres on FS1):

Saturday, March 18 – DAYTONA Short Track I – 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT) Sunday, March 19 – DAYTONA Short Track II – 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT) Saturday, April 1 – Yamaha Senoia Short Track – 7:00 a.m. ET (4:00 a.m. PT) Sunday, April 9 – Arizona Super TT – 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT) Sunday, April 30 – Mission Dallas Half-Mile – 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) Saturday, May 13 – Ventura Short Track – 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT) Saturday, May 27 – Mission Sacramento Mile presented by Law Tigers – 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT) Sunday, June 4 – Red Mile – 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT) Sunday, June 25 – DuQuoin Mile – 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT) Sunday, July 2 – Lima Half-Mile – 2:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT) Saturday, July 8 – West Virginia Half-Mile – 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT) Sunday, July 16 – Orange County Half-Mile – 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT) Sunday, July 30 – Bridgeport Half-Mile – 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT) Sunday, August 6 – SC2 Peoria TT presented by Country Saloon – 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT) Sunday, August 13 – Buffalo Chip TT – 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) Sunday, August 20 – CertainTeed Castle Rock TT presented by Law Tigers– 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) Sunday, September 10 – Springfield Mile I – 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) Sunday, September 10 – Springfield Mile II – 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT)

How to Watch:

FOX Sports and FansChoice.tv are home to Progressive American Flat Track programming. For the 2023 season, all races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots. The complete schedule can be viewed at https://www.americanflattrack.com/events-foxsports. FansChoice.tv provides livestreaming coverage of every Progressive AFT round at http://www.FansChoice.tv.