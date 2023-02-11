Saturday, Feb 11

Jackson Lee Joins Turn 3 Motorsport for 2023 USF Pro 2000 Campaign

Jackson Lee will join Turn 3 Motorsport for his debut in the 2023 USF Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires. The 20-year-old Indiana native is graduating from two partial seasons in the USF2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires.
 
Highlights from Lee’s USF2000 career include earning a total of four top-ten race finishes, crossing the finish line in fifth place at Road America in 2022, winning the Tilton Hard Charger Award for most positions gained in two races in 2021, claiming the fastest race lap at Mid-Ohio in 2021, and posting the second fastest lap in the official series test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the fall of 2021.
 
Prior to his occupancy in the USF Pro Championships, the son of longtime NBC Sports announcer Kevin Lee began racing quarter midgets before moving to karts and then formula cars. Lee went on to achieve multiple race wins in the FRP F1600 Series and Lucas Oil Formula Car Series and was selected as one of the 2020 Team USA Scholarship winners as a result of his rising success.

Outside of racing, Lee is a student at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) where he is pursuing a degree in Motorsports Engineering.

Jackson Lee's #47 IU Simon Cancer Center/Browning Chapman/Prime 47 Tatuus IP-22
#47 Jackson Lee // USF Pro 2000

IU Simon Cancer Center/Browning Chapman/Prime 47
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be back in the race car and to move up to the USF Pro 2000 level with Turn 3 Motorsport,” said Jackson Lee. “I raced for Peter Dempsey’s Dad, Cliff, with the Team USA Scholarship program in the UK, and I can already tell from pre-season testing that I’m going to work well with Peter and the team. I am excited to see what we can achieve together and look forward to a strong season.”

“I’m also very appreciative of the support of all of our partners like Browning Chapman Specialty Contractors and Prime 47 in downtown Indy,” continued Lee. “And I feel fortunate to have a platform to support great causes like the IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center and Race for RP.”

 
“We are very excited to have Jackson join our team,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “He is ready to make this step in his racing career, and he has done a good job over the last few test days adapting to the team and the car. I’m looking forward to seeing him grow and develop his racing skills within our team. It’s also very nice to have another Team USA Scholarship alumni driver become part of our family. We are now fully focused on our pre-season preparation so that we can be ready for the first race event in St. Petersburg.”
 
Lee will drive the #47 IU Simon Cancer Center/Browning Chapman/Prime 47 Tatuus IP-22. Other partners include Race for RP & AutoImmunity Racing, Cusick Motorsports, LOHLA SPORT, SPRUCE Cowfee, and Caldwell Subways of Hobart/Valparaiso, IN.
 
This year’s competitors will gather February 27-28 for the official pre-season Spring Training at Sebring International Raceway followed by the first event of the USF Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires season on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida from March 3-5.
 
