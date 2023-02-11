Jackson Lee Joins Turn 3 Motorsport for 2023 USF Pro 2000 Campaign

|
Jackson Lee will join Turn 3 Motorsport for his debut in the 2023 USF Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires. The 20-year-old Indiana native is graduating from two partial seasons in the USF2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires.
Highlights from Lee’s USF2000 career include earning a total of four top-ten race finishes, crossing the finish line in fifth place at Road America in 2022, winning the Tilton Hard Charger Award for most positions gained in two races in 2021, claiming the fastest race lap at Mid-Ohio in 2021, and posting the second fastest lap in the official series test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the fall of 2021.
Prior to his occupancy in the USF Pro Championships, the son of longtime NBC Sports announcer Kevin Lee began racing quarter midgets before moving to karts and then formula cars. Lee went on to achieve multiple race wins in the FRP F1600 Series and Lucas Oil Formula Car Series and was selected as one of the 2020 Team USA Scholarship winners as a result of his rising success.
Outside of racing, Lee is a student at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) where he is pursuing a degree in Motorsports Engineering.