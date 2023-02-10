Motorsports Management International Returns After 10+ Year Hiatus

After a decade of inactivity, Motorsports Management International (MMI), the first and foremost driver representation and management agency, is being relaunched to provide best-in-class services to professional race car drivers across the country. With a historic legacy dating back over three decades, MMI has represented some of the best talent across North American motorsports including Tony Stewart, Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin, Kasey Kahne, Jamie McMurray and Aric Almirola.



Joining MMI as both a founding member and client is current NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain. Chastain’s remarkable story to becoming an elite driver in NASCAR’s top series is well-documented across the American sports landscape. During the 2022 season, Chastain earned two NASCAR Cup Series wins and finished second in the season-ending points standings.



“The opportunity to be part of relaunching Motorsports Management International is an honor,” said Chastain. “While my focus will always be about performance on the track, this is a great step for me to build my business acumen in a space that is close to my heart. I know with the support of my existing Spire team, coupled with Cary Agajanian’s visionary leadership, we have a great opportunity in front of us.”



The relaunching of MMI aligns with the reorganization of the agency business within Spire Holdings as it builds on its property-focused business model which includes Spire Motorsports, Track Enterprises and Spire Hockey. Spire Sports + Entertainment, led by Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr, championed the careers of talented drivers including Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Regan Smith and Ben Rhodes.



“The timing was right to shift the majority of our focus to our properties,” said company co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “We cut our teeth as a company in driver representation. T.J. and I are extremely proud of the work our team has accomplished and we look forward to seeing where the next generation of talent can take that business.



“Cary’s impact on motorsports, through the powerful and industry-defining work of MMI, has been immense. While he has not spent the last decade in the spotlight, the traditions and values instilled in all of us by Cary – honesty, integrity, dedication, and a true passion for motorsports – have carried on. We all relish the opportunity to revive and strengthen the traditions and values of MMI with this next venture. It is our re-commitment to the future of the sport and the success of the competitors that bring it to life. In truth, the story of MMI was never fully written, and Cary did not have the opportunity to enjoy the long-lasting impact of MMI’s legacy. I have great faith and trust in these new authors who will write the next volume of the MMI story.”



The newly relaunched MMI will be led by David Erickson and Phillip Smalley, seasoned members of the former Spire Sports + Entertainment driver management team. Agajanian, a motorsports icon, will contribute as a Senior Advisor. MMI will lean on Agajanian’s rich history, knowledge and experience, as well as Spire and its executive team including Dickerson, Puchyr, Bill Anthony and Emma Setzer.



MMI will offer practical solutions in the very complex world of professional auto racing including all aspects of personal and professional development. Services will be divided into three buckets: business consulting, content/brand building and revenue generation.

More information can be found at mmi98.com.

