Mason Diaz Joins Chad Bryant Racing for CARS Tour Championship Run

Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) announced today that up-and-coming driver Mason Diaz will challenge for the 2023 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Series championship this season.



A priceless asset to the team, Diaz, 22, joins the organization with a touted racing resume which includes experience in both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series respectively.



The Manassas, Virginia, native has racked up one top-five and four top-10 finishes in the ARCA Menards Series. He is also a veteran of the ARCA Menards Series East (previously NASCAR K&N Pro Series East), including leading a dominating 130 laps at Southern National Motorsports Park after capturing the pole at the Kenly, North Carolina, racetrack in 2021.



Diaz also boasts five years of experience in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour. In the last two seasons alone, he has captured four top-5 and eight top-10 finishes overall.



“I’m very excited to work with Chad Bryant Racing this year as it is an amazing opportunity that I know can enhance my career,” said Diaz. “I want to accomplish what I have not been able to in the past years while racing with the CARS Tour: to get my first win and take my team to Victory Lane, in addition to being a championship contender running up front each race week.”



Diaz’s team, CBR, has the foundation for success considering the team owner is Chad Bryant, an ARCA championship-winning crew chief.



“We’re excited to have Mason join our organization,” offered Bryant. “He is a great addition to our team as we are focused on building a platform for him to develop and improve on and off the track.



“We have great people working with us this season and Mason just strengthens our roster. He’s a team player with support from fantastic marketing partners and we’re looking forward to the journey ahead.”



Riding on board with Mason Diaz for the 2023 season includes special marketing partners: Solid Rock Carriers, Prince William Marina, The Sign Shop, Graphixs Unlimited, and TSS Services.



Before the team’s attention shifts to the CARS Tour, Diaz will kick off the 2023 season at Florence (S.C.) Motor Speedway for the eighth-annual Icebreaker race from February 10 – February 11, 2023 with race coverage live on FloRacing.



For more on Mason Diaz, please visit masondiazracing.com and follow him on Instagram (@masondiazracing) and Twitter (@masondiazracing).



For more on Chad Bryant Racing, please visit ChadBryantRacing.com, like us on Facebook (Chad Bryant Racing) and follow us on Instagram (@chadbryantracing) and Twitter (@ChadBryantRace).



CBR PR