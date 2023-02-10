2023 Motorsport Events To Mark on Your Calendar

2023 has some incredibly exciting events for motorsports fans to look forward to. From world famous events such as the Monaco Grand Prix and Le Mans to the Grand Prix of Great Britain - there’s a huge number of events that 2023 has in store.

To help you get in the mood for what's to come, below are some of the main highlights of the motorsports calendar for 2023.

The Bathurst 1000

The Bathurst 1000 might not be as globally famous as Le Mans or the Monaco Grand Prix but it’s still one of the most exciting events in the motorsports calendar. The 1000km touring car race, held in Australia each year, takes place over 161 laps and provides spectators with a unique and thrilling spectacle.

This year’s event will take place from Thursday October 5th to Sunday October 8th and is sure to be one you don’t want to miss.

Daytona 500

Held each year at Daytona Beach, Florida - Daytona 500 is one of the biggest draws in NASCAR and has been a mainstay of the sport since the first event in 1959. The 500 mile long race always draws a huge crowd and international audience and is considered one of the main highlights of the NASCAR calendar.

This year’s Daytona 500 will take place on the 19th February at Daytona International Speedway.

Indianapolis 500

Another huge event in American motorsports is the Indianapolis 500, often called the ‘Indy 500’. One of the longest-running events in world motorsports, it’s taken place annually since 1911 and attracts a huge crowd of over 250,000 when it’s held in Indiana each year.

The race is approximately 805km and consists of 200 laps.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday 28th May.

24 Hours of Le Mans

Also known as ‘24 Hours’, or simply ‘Le Mans’ it is one of the biggest events in motorsports and always attracts a huge global audience. The event gets its name from where it takes place - the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France.

What makes Le Mans such a unique spectacle is that unlike a lot of other motorsports events, the winner isn’t determined by who finishes first but rather who can cover the most distance over the 24 hours of the race. This makes for a fascinating watch since it’s not just determined on the mechanical skill of the drivers but also the ability of their vehicles to hold up over long distances without developing faults.

This year’s race takes place on the 10th June, with all tickets already sold out.

Le Mans Classic



A 4-day event taking place from 29th June to 2nd July, Le Mans Classic 2023 will see a huge collection of classic cars as well as competing cars and drivers. The event always attracts a huge crowd, with numbers in excess of 200,000.

It’s usually biennial but it’s coming back for a second year running in order to celebrate the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and due to this, you can be sure this year’s event will be one of the best yet.

The Monaco Grand Prix

The Monaco Grand Prix is another incredibly prestigious and popular event in the motorsports calendar. Taking place every year since 1929, it sees Formula One drivers competing across 78 laps, with the total distance for the race being over 260km.

The Monaco Grand Prix is part of the “Triple Crown” - a name given to the three most famous events in motorsports, with 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Indianapolis 500 being the other two. The 2023 Monaco Grand Prix is set to start on the 26th May, with the first of three practice races. The qualifying race is on the 27th and the main event will be on the 28th.

Grand Prix of Great Britain

One of the highlights in British motorsports each year is the Grand Prix of Great Britain. The event has been held each year since 1926 and has featured some of the biggest names in motor racing, including Lewis Hamilton, who has won the event a record 8 times. Other notable winners include Nigel Mansel, Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

The 52 laps that make up the 5.891 km circuit make for a total race length of 306.198 km. This year’s Grand Prix of Great Britain is set for Sunday 9th July, with practice races and the qualifying race taking place in the two days prior.

Summary

Sports have provided a much-needed distraction for many people in what’s been a very tumultuous decade so far. Motorsports provides some of the best thrills around and whether you’re a long-time fan or you’re looking to get into it, 2023 looks to be another great year in the sport and a perfect time to jump in.