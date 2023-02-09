Rev Racing gears up for Daytona ARCA season-opener

Rev Racing prepares for the ARCA Menards Series (AMS) season opener at Daytona International Speedway (DIS), fielding two entries who will compete on the 2.5-mile tri-oval in the Daytona 200. Rev Racing will field Lavar Scott, ARCA Menards Series East full-time driver and Jack Wood, part-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) driver at Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM). The team capped off their 2022 season as the AMS Driver Champions with Nick Sanchez, driver of the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet.

Rev Racing collectively garnered 3 wins, 17 top 5’s and 30 top 10’s throughout the 2022 AMS season. Rev Racing looks to carry the momentum into 2023 as contenders of the 2023 AMS title.

Wood, who is a newcomer to Rev Racing, is looking forward to the added seat time to support his part-time NCTS commitments with KBM for 2023. Due to the technical alliance between Rev Racing and KBM, announced last year during championship weekend in Phoenix, the pairing seemed like a natural fit. Wood will run the No. 6 WB/Velocity Racing Chevrolet in Daytona. He is scheduled to run 7 races with the team throughout the AMS season, and potentially more. Wood will also be competing in the NextEra Energy 250 in conjunction with his AMS commitments.

The California native made his NCTS debut at Circuit of the Americas in May of 2021. Wood has tallied 35 starts, including a full season (23 races) in 2022. He will continue to compete in multiple series in 2023 and anchor the No. 51 Chevrolet. He competed in one AMS racing event in 2022 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“I’m super excited to return to the ARCA Menards Series this year running a part-time schedule with Rev Racing.” said Jack Wood. “Getting more seat time will be a great platform for me to continue to learn and grow my skill set. Some weekends I’ll be running both ARCA and Trucks and I’ll be able to apply what I learn in the ARCA race to the truck race. Rev is coming off of a really strong season and I’m looking forward to getting onto the track with them and showing what we got!”

Lavar Scottt, who is slated to run a full-time AMS East car for Rev Racing is eager for this experience as he enters his rookie season in 2023. Scott will be returning for his fourth season with Rev Racing as a part of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program. In 2022, Scott earned multiple top 5s and 10s in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

“I am very excited for Daytona and blessed to have the opportunity with Rev Racing and NASCAR Drive for Diversity,” said Lavar Scott. “This series is very different from anything I have competed in, but I trust myself, as well as the team who is always ready for a good showing.”

Andres Perez de Lara, who will compete full-time in the AMS with Rev Racing in 2023, will not meet the age requirements of the Series until the Phoenix race in March.

Wood and Scott will return to AMS action beginning with a practice session on February 16th. General Tire Pole Qualifying will take place on the 17th with the Daytona 200 80-lapper on the 18th. The AMS season-opener will broadcast live on ​​FS1 and the Fox Sports App.

Rev Racing PR