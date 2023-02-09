INDYCAR Party in the Park and Wellcare Ambetter Health 5K set for Thursday, March 2 in downtown St. Petersburg

INDYCAR Party in the Park will kick off the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding weekend on Thursday, March 2. This free community activity will launch the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season-opening event held annually in downtown St. Petersburg and will take place in North Straub Park, positioned between Bayshore Dr. NE and Beach Dr. NE along the waterfront.

Open to the public, the second annual INDYCAR Party in the Park will feature special guests, including NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers, music, giveaways, food and drink. Race cars running on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding weekend schedule will also be on display for fans to view up close.

The party will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. EST and will coincide with another community event, the Wellcare Ambetter Health 5K on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track. The 5K will start and end on Bay Shore Drive NE, adjacent to North Straub Park, and will join the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding race track at Turn 9 on Central Avenue.

Part of the INDYCAR Party in the Park festivities will include recognizing 5K participants on stage. Registrations for the 5K are currently available online at gpstpete5k.com for $40 in advance, and all proceeds will benefit the Police Athletic League (PAL) of St. Petersburg, supporting its many programs positively impacting local children and teenagers.

“We are excited to bring back these fantastic community events as we kick off both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding race weekend. It will be a fun, festive evening, and the party provides a great opportunity for fans to get up close to the race cars before they hit the track,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. “We urge everyone in the area to take advantage and come join us on the waterfront!”

The 19th Annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding returns as the opening race for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for the 13th time. The event also features five support racing series on track with ten total races set to take the green flag over the three-day weekend.

Sunday, March 5th’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, broadcasted nationally on NBC, caps off an exciting race weekend with an approximate 12:30 p.m. EST start. The weekend also features INDYCAR’s future stars as INDY NXT by Firestone speeds through downtown. More of the sport’s rising open-wheel stars will battle in doubleheader races for both the USF Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires and USF2000 Presented by Cooper Tires series. The jam-packed schedule also includes sports car action with racing from Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich and SRO’s GT America powered by AWS.

INDYCAR PARTY IN THE PARK

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Time: 5:30-8 p.m. EST

Location: North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Visit indycar.com for more information about the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding and the latest news on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Tickets for the race start as low as $25. For complete pricing, schedule and festival information, visit gpstpete.com. Follow the event on social media using @gpstpete and #FirestoneGP for the latest updates. Joining the E-Club also provides insider access to the latest news and offers.

GP of St Pete PR