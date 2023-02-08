National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, NASCAR Partner For First Responder Day Events in 2023

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) announced its burgeoning partnership with NASCAR, around a slate of First Responder/Law Enforcement Appreciation Day events throughout the race season, aimed at honoring law enforcement, first responders and public safety personnel who keep communities safe.



In 2023, NLEOMF will partner with select individual race tracks throughout the country, beginning with the Pala Casino 400 on February 26 from the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. Confirmed races include the Geico 500 at the Talladega Speedway on April 23, the Coca Cola 600 from the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28 and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 from the Daytona International Speedway on August 26. More race tracks are expected to announce dates soon.



The Law Enforcement/First Responder Appreciation events are designed to raise awareness and funds for the programs that NLEOMF and the National Law Enforcement Museum, based in Washington, DC, support throughout the year, but just as important, bringing the law enforcement community and general public together.



“This partnership developed with select NASCAR tracks will undoubtedly reinforce honoring and protecting law enforcement with an audience who respects the role they take on daily in this country,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “The work that is poured into our First Responders Day events are incredible and provides everyone across the country the opportunity to show appreciation for our men and women in blue.”



For more than a decade, NLEOMF has partnered with individual national sports teams and leagues across the country to hold Law Enforcement/First Responder Appreciation Events. NLEOMF has worked with every major sport (both men’s and women’s) in North America and previously worked with NASCAR on select races.



“NASCAR and Auto Club Speedway value our first responders,” Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California said in an organizational statement. “Their dedication to serving our communities is unmatched, and we are deeply appreciative of the essential and selfless services they provide.”



This offer is available to all law enforcement personnel, first responders, public safety, corrections, friends, family, and the general public. NLEOMF has featured all upcoming First Responders/Law Enforcement Appreciation Days at www.nleomf.org/events.



NLEOMF PR