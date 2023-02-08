Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship Adds $10K for 2023 Season’s Best

The Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship returns for 2023 with a $10,000 reward going to the driver who accrues the most combined points throughout the USAC National season.
The honor encompasses attaining points throughout each and every points paying USAC Silver Crown, AMSOIL National Sprint Car and NOS Energy Drink National Midget series event during the 2023 campaign.
Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) has punctuated his season by earning the USAC National Drivers Championship in each of the past two seasons. In 2022, he collected a total of 4,991 combined points between the three USAC National series, most of any driver.
The Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship celebrates its 25th consecutive year in 2023. Previous champions include many of the greatest names in USAC’s illustrious history, including four drivers who’ve won the award on at least three different occasions.
Tracy Hines has won the award more times than anybody else, on four occasions in 2000, 2008, 2013 and 2014. Last year, Grant (2017-21-22) became the fourth driver to win the honor on three different occasions, joining Hines, J.J. Yeley (2001-2002-2003) and Bryan Clauson (2010-2011-2012).
The new Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Champion will be honored at USAC’s Night of Champions in December of 2023.
=======================
MIKE CURB USAC NATIONAL DRIVERS CHAMPIONS:
1999: Dave Darland
2000: Tracy Hines
2001: J.J. Yeley
2002: J.J. Yeley
2003: J.J. Yeley
2004: Jay Drake
2005: Josh Wise
2006: Josh Wise
2007: Jerry Coons Jr.
2008: Tracy Hines
2009: Cole Whitt
2010: Bryan Clauson
2011: Bryan Clauson
2012: Bryan Clauson
2013: Tracy Hines
2014: Tracy Hines
2015: Dave Darland
2016: Brady Bacon
2017: Justin Grant
2018: Tyler Courtney
2019: Tyler Courtney
2020: Chris Windom
2021: Justin Grant
2022: Justin Grant
USAC PR