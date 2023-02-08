Entry Blank Now Available For ASA STARS Pensacola FL Opener

The inaugural event for the ASA STARS National Tour is just over a month away. Today series officials released the entry blank for the season kickoff on Saturday, March 11 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL.

The event also serves as the season opening race for the Blizzard Series at Five Flags Speedway and the second points race for the ASA Southern Super Series.

Entry Blank: https://onlineentryform.wufoo. com/forms/wymbbi20ydka64/

Teams are encouraged to fill out the entry blank as soon as possible so that the series can maximize the exposure for drivers, teams, the series and the race track.

The pavement Super Late Model race will pay $20,000 to the winner of the event and $1,500 to start the 200-lap race.

The stop in the panhandle of Florida will open a 10-race, six-state tour for the ASA STARS National Tour in 2023. At season’s end, the champion will receive a minimum of $25,000 within the slated $100,000 point fund.

Tickets for the event are available online by visiting https://bit.ly/ASA5FlagsTixs.

Pavement Super Late Model teams are heading to Florida this month as the ASA Southern Super Series is set to open its championship season at New Smyrna Speedway on Valentines Day, Tuesday, February 14.

Super Late Model team owners who wish to participate in the 2023 and 2024 “Winners Circle” program will need to purchase an ASA Car Owner License. Eligibility for point fund monies and contingency awards also require car owners to be fully licensed.

Applications for teams, including drivers, are now available to download at www.asastarsnationaltour.com. Those forms are available via a PDF document. Teams will be required to complete the form and return as instructed on the application.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at www.asastarsnationaltour.com, and be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

