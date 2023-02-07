BRANDT® and Florida FFA Team Up for ARCA Menards Series Race at Daytona

A series that helps build future NASCAR stars will join forces with an organization that helps build future leaders in agriculture as the season-opening ARCA Menards Series race on Saturday, Feb. 18, will be entitled the BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA, Daytona International Speedway announced today.

The BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA will be the opening race of an exciting double-header for fans at Daytona, followed by the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

“BRANDT and the Florida FFA make for the perfect pairing with the ARCA Menards Series race at Daytona International Speedway,” said track president Frank Kelleher. “The youth of our sport get their start in this series, and the youth in agriculture get their start with the FFA. Our future is bright!”

Florida FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students with leadership development, personal growth and career success through realistic, hands-on agricultural education. The experience is valuable to all students, regardless of whether they do or do not pursue agricultural careers.

“Florida FFA appreciates support from companies like BRANDT and Daytona International Speedway,” said Florida FFA Director of Development, Hilary Holley. “Support from business and industry fuel the advancement of opportunities for students enrolled in agricultural education and FFA in Florida. We are excited about this incredible partnership!”

BRANDT Professional Agriculture is a long-time NASCAR sponsor and is a fast-growing, family-owned company that is a leader in global agriculture. By taking care of its customers, near and far, BRANDT helps families, farms and communities ensure a safe, secure supply of fiber, fuel and food.

“We love the FFA. In fact, I have my Blue Jacket proudly displayed in my office,” said Rick Brandt, CEO and President of BRANDT. “Marry that passion with our passion for racing and the BRANDT 200 Supporting the FFA is a natural fit: It’s a full day of Daytona racing with ARCA and Xfinity, centered around agriculture. Throw in the fact that the driver of the #7 BRANDT Chevy, Justin Allgaier is a former ARCA champion, and this is a once in a lifetime event.”

The ARCA Menards Series has long been a launching point for some of NASCAR’s brightest stars. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch won the ARCA season-opener at Daytona in 2004, and 2021 ARCA Menards Series champion Ty Gibbs will be making his DAYTONA 500 debut this year to kick off his NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year campaign.

In addition to the double-header of the BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA and the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300, fans will see plenty of additional action on track Saturday – all for one ticket. NASCAR Cup Series final practice will be the fans’ final opportunity to see the field before the 65th running of Sunday’s sold-out DAYTONA 500. And the field will be set for the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 with NASCAR Xfijnity Series qualifying.

