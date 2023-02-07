ASA STARS Event Tabbed Sunshine State 200 At Five Flags Speedway

After Speedweeks, if you are starving for sunshine and a little warmth to boot, Florida, with the ASA STARS National Tour, will be the place to do it.

Series officials revealed today that the inaugural event for the national tour on Saturday, March 11, at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL will be the Sunshine State 200. The 200 lap pavement Super Late Model race to kickoff a 10-race, six-state tour for the series in 2023.

Tickets for the event are available online by visiting https://bit.ly/ASA5FlagsTixs.

The event also serves as the season opening race for the Blizzard Series (four-races) at Five Flags Speedway and the second points race for the ASA Southern Super Series.

"What better way to open the 20th year of our Blizzard Series than by collaborating with the ASA National Tour’s inaugural event,” said Tim Bryant, Promoter of Five Flags Speedway. “Showcasing past history and introducing a new era in the Sunshine State 200 has some March electricity like we've never felt."

A logo for the inaugural event will be debuted soon.

Pavement Super Late Model teams are about to enjoy a little sunshine in another area of Florida, as the ASA Southern Super Series is set to open its championship season at New Smyrna Speedway on Valentines Day, Tuesday, February 14.

Super Late Model team owners who wish to participate in the 2023 and 2024 “Winners Circle” program will need to purchase an ASA Car Owner License. Eligibility for point fund monies and contingency awards also require car owners to be fully licensed.

Applications for teams, including drivers, are now available to download at www.asastarsnationaltour.com. Those forms are available via a PDF document. Teams will be required to complete the form and return as instructed on the application.

ASA STARS National Tour

The ASA STARS National Tour will debut in 2023 for Super Late Model racing in America. Announced in October, many of the best drivers in America are expected to compete in the 10-race national tour with a minimum $100,000 point fund. The championship team will be guaranteed $25,000.

The national series is made up of three races from each of the regional pavement Super Late Model Series under the Track Enterprises banner; the ASA CRA Super Series, the ASA Midwest Tour and the ASA Southern Super Series.

A Winner’s Circle program will also be part of the ASA National Tour for licensed drivers/teams with perfect attendance. The program details will be announced at a later date, but it will be in the same vein as ASA utilized in its heyday.

Track Enterprises, a Racing Promotions Company based in Illinois, will operate the ASA STARS National Tour. It announced the acquisition of the CRA sanctioning body in January and followed that up with the purchase of the Midwest Tour in July. In October, Track Enterprises President, Bob Sargent announced a partnership with the Southern Super Series which set the table for the formation of the ASA STARS National Tour.

