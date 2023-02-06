U. S. Legends Champ Carson Brown to make Pro Late Model Debut with Rackley W.A.R. at New Smyrna World Series

Rackley W.A.R. and 2022-23 U.S. Legends Cars standout Carson Brown will team up for Pro Late Model action at the nostalgic New Smyrna World Series “Speedweeks” events in advance of the 2023 Daytona 500 announced today by team co-owner, Willie Allen.

Brown, 14, of Mosely, Virginia has been driving for Joe Ryan Race Cars going on two years and is also part of the Hornaday Development Program.

His list of very impressive highlights include:

-2021 INEX Legends Young Lions Dirt Nationals Champion

-2022 INEX Legends Semi-Pro Winter Nationals Road Course Champion

-2022 INEX Legends Semi-Pro Winter Nationals Dirt Champion

-2022 INEX Legends Semi-Pro Summer Shootout Champion at Charlotte Motor Speedway

-2022 INEX Legends Nationals Touring Champion

-2023 INEX Legends Semi-Pro Silver State Road Course Champion

Carson will be making his Pro Late Model debut at New Smyrna and expressed his desire to learn and gain valuable seat time over the World Series’ long schedule that sees him racing in seven events.

“I am really excited to make my first start in a Pro Late with Rackley W.A.R at New Smyrna Speedway. Speedweek is a great opportunity for me to gain a lot of seat time and experience in just over a week of racing. I appreciate Curtis Sutton and Willie Allen giving me this opportunity to drive the No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. car alongside my teammate Dawson Sutton. It is going to be a pretty awesome week."

"I would like to thank Ron Hornaday, Jr. and Candice Hornaday from Hornaday Development, Joey Coulter from Drive Refine, Joe Ryan and Billy Workman, Jr. from Joe Ryan Race Cars and all of my sponsors, PayCafe, ABio Clinical Research Partners, Bilstein, GBS Corp, Atomic Wash and BrakeSafe Technologies. We’re also thankful to have Rackley Roofing Company and W.A.R. Shocks on board with us for this event. My continued growth as a race car driver would not be possible without the continued support of all these people and sponsors.”

Rackley W.A.R. team co-owner and mentor to the team’s development program, Willie Allen, said that Carson Brown’s achievements thus far in his young career certainly garnered his attention when the opportunity to make the New Smyrna run presented itself.

“We are really excited to have Carson join us for the New Smyrna World Series. What he has accomplished in his Legends career is incredible. He has a ton of focus and I think he definitely has a bright future. He was a teammate with Dawson Sutton at Joe Ryan Race Cars over the last year and into this year, and the two should work really well together. There’s a lot of excitement in the shop to have Carson on board in the No. 25 car.”

The 57th Annual World Series of Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway (FL), kicks off February 10th and runs through February 18th. Carson Brown and Dawson Sutton (car No. 26) will compete in 7 races over the 9-day event with some 33 Pro Late Model entries to date. All events will be available for view live on FloRacing.com.

