14-Year-Old Teams up With Delk Marlar Racing Development for the 2023 604 Dirt Late Model Season

Carson Brown announced today that he is teaming up with Delk Marlar Racing to run a partial 604 Dirt Late Model schedule in 2023. In a partnership established by Hornaday Development, the team will be led by World of Outlaws Champion, Mike Marlar, and will take on its first season of 604 Crate Late Model racing starting this spring. “The move to 604 Dirt Late Models with Delk Marlar is an incredible opportunity for me to continue the next phase of development as a driver,” said Brown.

The 14-year-old has set forth a remarkable career thus far on dirt in just under two short years, claiming the US Legend Car Series 2021 Young Lion Dirt National Championship and the 2022 Semi-Pro Winter Nationals Dirt Championship, as well as a respectable Top-10 finish in points during his first season in the 600 Micro Sprint Car division at Millbridge Speedway.

Making the transition at this point in his career will create an opportunity for exponential growth as a young driver. “Dirt racing requires me to continuously adapt to changing track conditions and teaches me a level of car control that I do not experience on asphalt,” he said. Carson has been on a high-speed rail since joining forces with Joe Ryan Racecars in 2021. He has the full support from his family and Team Hornaday Development which includes NASCAR Hall of Famer, Ron Hornaday, Jr. who has worked with Dirt Late Model standout, Billy Workman, Jr. Workman has been a significant part of Carson’s success on asphalt and dirt. “I must thank Joe Ryan Osborne and Billy Workman, Jr. at Joe Ryan Racecars for helping me discover a passion for dirt racing,” he said. Now it is time to put the passion into overdrive. “Mike Marlar is a legend in the world of dirt racing. I have watched him race in the World of Outlaws the last few years, and I never would have imagined having a chance to be mentored by him.”

Mike is an incredible driver with a willingness to help others and is known for his charitable work in the racing community. For him to step into the Driver Coach role is commendable. “I want to work with younger drivers to help instill my passion for the sport in generations to come,” said Marlar. “My career has been in open engine competition, but I have competed successfully in the 604 Crate Late Model division. The goal is to nurture Carson’s talent and help him become a successful Dirt Late Model driver.”

Carson has a good mindset and feels ready to take the wheel on this new venture. “My goal for this year is to continue my growth by getting as much seat time in the Dirt Late Model as my schedule allows.” He continued, “The competition in the 604 Dirt Late Model division is tough and my focus will be learning the car and getting better at adjusting as a driver when track conditions change throughout a single night or from one track to another. I am looking forward to learning from some of the best and absorbing as much of their knowledge as possible.”

“I would like to thank Mike and Ronnie Delk for having faith in me and providing me with such an amazing opportunity. I would also like to thank my sponsors ABio Clinical Research Partners, PayCafe, BILSTEIN, GBS Corp, Atomic Wash and BrakeSafe Technologies. None of this would be possible without the support of my family and sponsors.”

For more on Carson Brown:

Visit his Instagram & Facebook - @CarsonBrownRacing

For more on Mike Marlar:

Visit his website – www.mikemarlar.com

Carson Brown PR