As fans around the world have proven, there's nothing like a good car race. Whether your go-to is NASCAR, Formula One, or both, nothing compares to the high level of excitement one experiences while watching motorsports.

NASCAR's pageantry and colors are a feast for the senses unmatched by other sports. F1 cars reach some of the highest speeds possible, leaving crowds in awe. If you love motorsports, certain apps can ensure you get the most out of every race. Keep reading to learn about the apps every racing fan needs.

NASCAR Mobile

NASCAR fans turn to this app when they want the latest on everything happening in the sport. With betting becoming increasingly popular among motorsport enthusiasts, access to breaking information is something many may seek out. Before visiting a sports betting site, users of the official NASCAR app can look up helpful information like leaderboards, stats, racing schedules, video highlights, and news. It's user-friendly and works well on smartphones and tablets.

Formula 1 App

The official F1 App has everything you need to enjoy the sport. As one of the most popular racing leagues in the world, it's not surprising the organization has produced one of the best apps on the market. You can do a lot from within the app, including watching events streamed live and keeping up with breaking news.

You'll need a subscription to take advantage of the live streaming, but the news is free. If you want to get deeper into the sport, you can follow stats and metrics from the app too. As we look forward to the upcoming F1 season, now's a good time to download it.

MotorTrend App

From compelling documentaries to the latest news from the world of motorized vehicles, the MotorTrend App has your racing needs covered. You can find everything related to automobiles in this app, including the market's newest cars, car reviews, and insight into vehicles that'll be released in the future.

This app is a dream for automobile lovers; best of all, it's intuitive and easy to use. You'll need a subscription to take advantage of all the app's features, but it's well worth it if you live and breathe cars.

NASCAR Tracks

This is a must-have app if you're attending a NASCAR race in person. As a NASCAR fan, you probably already know the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, but if you don't, you can use the app to access that information.

That's not all; from the app, you can access your mobile tickets and buy tickets for future events, plan your visit, and map out your plans for the day. It also has parking information, so you won't waste time searching for a parking space on race day.

Although you'll be attending the race in person, if you want to follow along on the app, you can do that. It also displays the leaderboard and allows you to access affiliate radio playback and scanner access. When paired with the NASCAR Mobile App, you'll never miss out on the action.

ESPN+ on the Hulu App

If you're a NASCAR fan, you don't want to miss a single race, and you won't have to if you subscribe to ESPN+, which you can access through the Hulu App. You can stream everything from the Daytona 500 to the NASCAR Championship via the app.

The user-friendly app has a lot of options for watching the sport, and if you can't watch a race live, you can record it using their Cloud DVR. Besides watching races, the app also gives you access to NASCAR specials, including Intimidator: the Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt, E:60: Kyle Larson and SC Featured: Bubba Wallace.

NASCAR Heat Mobile

There's nothing like playing a good racing game when you can't watch the real thing. NASCAR Heat Mobile is an excellent adaptation of the simulation-style console game. The controls are intuitive, the visuals pop, and the gameplay exciting, making this one of the best casual racing games on the market.