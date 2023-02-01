Denny Hamlin to Race in SRX Opener at Stafford

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Denny Hamlin will race in the first race of the 2023 SRX Season. Hamlin, a 3-time Daytona 500 Champion and current driver for Joe Gibbs Racing and co-owner of 23XI Racing, will make his SRX debut, joining the field on July 13th at Stafford Motor Speedway, in Stafford Springs (CT).

“I am absolutely fired up to join the SRX season opener at Stafford Motor Speedway,” said Hamlin. “That track has so much history, to finally get to race there will be a bucket list item for me. It’s been fun watching SRX grow over the past two years, and it’s an honor they asked me to join them.”

Don Hawk, Chief Executive Officer of SRX said: “When I reached out to Denny, and he responded in such a positive manner, it helped me validate why ESPN and the return of Thursday Night Thunder was such a great move for SRX. The model allows us to secure his caliber of talent – and he can flat out drive. We’re thrilled to have him and love his enthusiasm to be a part of the field.”

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)

Date Track Time Network Thursday, July 13 Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 20 Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 27 Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 3 Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 10 Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 17 Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 9 p.m. ESPN

SRX PR