The F1 Championship offers plenty of great locations around the globe to catch the F1 action and we'll look at the Top 8 Grand Prix Circuits that you must visit in your lifetime. Having been around since 1950, there's a long history surrounding these tracks as some have been on the circuit since the beginning.

Albert Park - Australian Grand Prix

The Australian leg of the Grand Prix is a challenging stretch for drivers mainly due its design. They're always improving the track as well, such as widening the pit lane during the Covid-19 pandemic. Away from the circuit, there's plenty of things to see and do in the beautiful city of Melbourne.

Monaco Street Circuit - Monaco Grand Prix

The Monaco Grand Prix arguably offers the best spectacle for racing fans as there isn’t a bad seat in the house. It offers a wide variety of challenges as a smaller course, such as plenty of tight corners.

Marina Bay - Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore offers one of the most picturesque locations on the circuit as the Marina Bay lights provide a wonderful backdrop to F1 cars at night. It was the original night race on the circuit and it’s easy to see why.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza - Italian Grand Prix

This is one of the oldest circuits on the tour that dates back to the early 1920s and hosts the Italian Grand Prix every year. While away from the circuit, Milan offers a diverse range of attractions for any sightseer.

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez - Mexican Grand Prix

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez has been around the F1 since the 1950s and has undergone many layout changes over the time. One of the great parts is of the course the rowdy Mexican crowd that provides an excellent atmosphere to the race.

Silverstone - British Grand Prix

Silverstone has a long history in F1, featured by hosting the initial F1 Championship race in 1950. UK racing fans get around the British Grand Prix despite the sometimes unpredictable weather conditions.

Red Bull Ring - Austrian Grand Prix

The Red Bull Ring has a lot of history in F1, highlighted by falling off the circuit in 2004. However, they were back in 2014 and became the opening circuit in 2020 due to Covid-19. It’s one of the shorter tracks on the circuit with just nine corners.

Miami International Autodrome, Miami Grand Prix

Miami is a new addition to the F1 Circuit. It’s situated around the Miami Dolphins stadium and it’s uniquely designed purely for F1. You’ll also enjoy the Miami nightlife, beaches and weather.