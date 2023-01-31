Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman to Race Full-Time in 2023 SRX Season in Primetime on ESPN

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced the first four full-time drivers who will compete for the 2023 SRX Championship. Brad Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and current driver and co-owner of RFK Racing, will make his SRX debut, running all six races this summer. He is joined by Hailie Deegan, who is racing a full SRX schedule after running five total races throughout the first two seasons, with a career best 2nd place finish at Knoxville Raceway in 2021. Ryan Newman will return to SRX full-time, looking to build off a strong 2022 season that saw him finish 2nd place in the Championship to Marco Andretti. NASCAR Hall of Famer, Bobby Labonte, who finished 3rd in the SRX championship in both 2021 and 2022, will return to the series for a third season.

Deegan, Keselowski, Labonte and Newman join previously announced Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Helio Castroneves and Clint Bowyer – who will all run select races throughout the 2023 season. SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

Brad Keselowski Quotes:

“I’ve been watching the SRX series on TV over the years, and given our limited practice and qualifying time in motorsports now, this provides another outlet to gain track time and better my craft,” said Keselowski. “The addition of ESPN and return of Thursday Night Thunder is a huge plus as the series continues to deliver its exciting product to fans at home. This is an incredible opportunity for me to compete and I’m excited for it to kick off this summer.”

“When we did the deal with ESPN for Thursday Night Thunder, I envisioned someone from Indy Car or NASCAR possibly trying to run all 6 races for the Championship. Brad was up to the challenge. I’ve known Brad for a long time, he doesn’t plan to fail - he methodically develops a strategy and then commits to it,” said SRX CEO, Don Hawk. “Brad is not only running full-time in SRX, but he’s also a Championship Driver and owner in NASCAR’s premier series. That is a huge get for the race fans and SRX.”

Hailie Deegan Quotes:

“I can’t wait to be running the full SRX series. Ever since I did my first SRX race I’ve been hoping that the schedule would work out to where I could race in it full time,” said Deegan. “Coming back to the SRX series is already exciting as it is, but being able to run the full series makes it that much better. Going into this year I was hoping I had no conflicts and could participate in the whole season.”

Don Hawk: “Hailie was on the list that Tony and I had worked on from day one. The Thursday Night Thunder platform gives a Superstar like her the ability to run all 6 SRX events, and the fans will love it. I’m a fan and think she’ll be very competitive week after week.”

Ryan Newman Quotes:

“I am honored to be competing in the SRX series again this year. Last year was a great experience, and the trip for me and my girls to victory lane in Stafford (CT) will always be remembered. Being back on Thursday Night Thunder with Tony will be special as well,” said Ryan Newman.

“Newman wasn’t only the hardest to pass on the track but he was extremely consistent in finishing races and scoring points. I’m anxious to see his sophomore year,” said Don Hawk.

Bobby Labonte Quotes:

“It’s quite an honor to be invited back to the SRX Series for a third year. Everybody has done a great job making the series more popular every year. We had a good run last year, won a race and contended for the championship. I am really excited to be competitive again this year, and compete for the 2023 series championship,” said NASCAR Hall of Famer, Bobby Labonte.

Don Hawk said: “Bobby is as smooth as silk, always competitive and a fan favorite. He was an easy choice because of his driving style, Championship bloodlines, and he knows how to care of his equipment. Welcome back Bobby.”

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)

Date Track Time Network Thursday, July 13 Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 20 Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 27 Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 3 Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 10 Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 17 Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 9 p.m. ESPN

