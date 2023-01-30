Monday, Jan 30

ASCS Arizona Wingless And Elite Non-Wing Lineups Released

0
Keeping wingless racing alive at the Central Arizona Raceway, new promoter Brad Whitfield will feature the ASCS Arizona Non-Wing Sprint Cars on a regular basis at the high-banked, three-eighths-mile oval in 2023.

 

Racing February through November, the wingless tour be featured in rotation with other weekly divisions, with ten events lining the 2023 lineup.

 

Also operating Cocopah Speedway in Somerton, Ariz., Whitfield has tried to keep the wingless events off ASCS Southwest Regional dates to allow teams to compete in both if possible. Out of a combined 22 dates, only the February 11 opener conflicts with each other. The tours combine at the Casa Grande oval on Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11, for the 2023 season finale.

 

Like all ASCS Non-Wing tours, the series will run under its own rules package. The updated rules for the 2023 season are posted at https://www.ascsracing.com/series-info/rules.aspx.

 

Central Arizona Raceway promoter, Brad Whitfield, is the director for the ASCS Arizona Non-Wing Sprint Cars. Any questions can be directed to Brad via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by phone at (602) 292-7607.

 

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

 

2023 ASCS Arizona Non-Wing Sprint Cars Lineup:

 

2/11/2023 – Central Arizona Raceway (Casa Grande, AZ)

3/25/2023 – Central Arizona Raceway (Casa Grande, AZ)

5/6/2023 – Central Arizona Raceway (Casa Grande, AZ)

7/3/2023 – Central Arizona Raceway (Casa Grande, AZ)

7/10/2023 – Central Arizona Raceway (Casa Grande, AZ)

10/14/2023 – Central Arizona Raceway (Casa Grande, AZ)

11/3/2023 – Central Arizona Raceway (Casa Grande, AZ)

11/4/2023 – Central Arizona Raceway (Casa Grande, AZ)

11/10/2023 – Central Arizona Raceway (Casa Grande, AZ)

11/11/2023 – Central Arizona Raceway (Casa Grande, AZ)
 

(Image Credit: Jeff Taylor)

 

ASCS Elite Non-Wing Lines Up 20 Dates For 2023 Run

 

Bryan Hulbert – DRUMRIGHT, Okla. (January 27, 2023) Taking on a 20-night slate in 2023, the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating will feature events in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.

 

With several marque events on the docket, the tour will also go head-to-head multiple times with the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship. Still basing the bulk of the tour in Texas, 11 dates will take place in the “Lone Star State”.

 

Four trips just across the line to Arkansas, one of the largest events of the year, will happen at Texarkana 67 Speedway with the continuation of the Wingless Short Track Nationals. The March event has upped the purse to $10,000 to win, $500 to start.

 

A trio of trips into Oklahoma, the two-night season finale at Red Dirt Raceway is among the dates paired with USAC. Completing the list of racing destinations is a May swing into Louisiana at Boothill and Ark-La-Tex.

 

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, is owned and operated by Nathan Moore and operates under the sanction of the American Sprint Car Series. The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating operates under its own rules, which can be found at https://www.ascsracing.com/series-info/rules.aspx.

 

Nathan can be reached at (903) 780-9934 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

 

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

 

2023 ASCS Elite Non-Wing Lineup:

 

3/11/2023-Kennedale Speedway Park - Kennedale, TX

3/24/2023-Texarkana 67 Speedway - Texarkana, AR

3/25/2023-Texarkana 67 Speedway - Texarkana, AR

 

4/8/2023-Abilene Speedway - Abilene, TX

4/26/2023-Texarkana 67 Speedway - Texarkana, AR

4/27/2023-Rocket Raceway Park - Petty, TX

4/28/2023-Devil's Bowl Speedway - Mesquite, TX

4/29/2023-Devil's Bowl Speedway - Mesquite, TX

 

5/26/2023-Texarkana 67 Speedway - Texarkana, AR

5/27/2023-Boothill Speedway - Greenwood, LA

5/28/2023-Ark-La-Tex Speedway - Vivian, LA

 

7/14/2023-West Texas Raceway - Lubbock, TX

7/15/2023-Route 66 Motor Speedway - Amarillo, TX

 

8/4/2023-Heart O' Texas Speedway - Waco, TX

8/5/2023-Devil's Bowl Speedway - Mesquite, TX

8/11/2023-Boyd Raceway - Boyd, TX

8/12/2023-Lawton Speedway - Lawton, OK

 

9/30/2023-Rocket Raceway Park - Petty, TX

 

10/27/2023-Red Dirt Raceway - Meeker, OK

10/28/2023-Red Dirt Raceway - Meeker, OK

 

ASCS PR

Speedway Digest Staff

