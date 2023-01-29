Monday, Jan 30

Cadillac Racing leading after 16 hours

Sunday, Jan 29
Cadillac Racing leading after 16 hours

Cadillac V-LMDh cars were running first and third at the 16-hour mark of the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway road course.

 

Sebastien Bourdais, a two-time Rolex 24 winner, drove the No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh to the front of the field. Alex Lynn challenged for the lead after the seventh caution period of the race and was running third in the No. 02 Cadillac V-LMDh.
 

The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-LMDh, running in the lead pack, sustained left-rear suspension damage after contact with a GTD car. Quick work by the crew in the garage returned the hybrid car to the track with Jack Aitken taking over the seat from Pipo Derani.

 

All three Cadillac V-LMDh race cars have led laps in the twice-around-the-clock race. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener is also the debut of the electrified Cadillac entries in the rejuvenated Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class.

 

The race is being broadcast on NBC and its associated channels (all times EST):

Today – USA Network, 6 a.m.-12 p.m.

              NBC, 12-2 p.m.

Flag-to-flag streaming on Peacock Plus and IMSA.com. 

Scott Dixon, No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh: “The last set of tires we kind of missed on the pressures, so that was tough to manage. We’ll keep working at it and see what we can do in the early morning hours.”

 

Alex Lynn, No. 02 Cadillac V-LMDh: “Right now, we’re having a good night. The car is running really good and that’s the main thing. We have an A1 car now with eight hours to go. We’ll just keep our heads down.”

GM PR

Speedway Digest Staff

