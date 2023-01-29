CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Eight-Hour Update

JORDAN TAYLOR, NO. 3 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: "The stint was OK. I think we were expected pace-wise. We don't have the outright pace to compete with the top guys. I think we cycled through the front through some strategy and some slower guys getting in the car. We fought to the front in my last stint. The LMP3 cars on the restarts are as we thought. I was able to make some moves and pass some LMP3s to gap myself to the GTD field, and that helped us keep that lead through the stint. The name of the game right now is staying out of trouble, which is difficult in traffic but so far so good." MORE ON THE OPENING RUN: "So far so good. Antonio was able to get up to P3 in his stint and then we were able to cycle to the lead and stay there for a couple of hours. The competition is tough. We don't have the fastest car right now, but I think through pit stop cycles and strategy, we can stay out front. There's a long way to go. Hopefully come tomorrow morning, we'll be in a good spot." DEALING WITH GTP TRAFFIC AND COMFORT LEVEL: "It's not bad. I think most of those guys are somewhat conscious as opposed to previous years with the cars maybe not as reliable. So you can tell they're a little more hesitant, which is nice for us. The closing rates at places like the Kink are a little faster but nothing too crazy. It's usually the LMP2s or LMP3s that kind of cause more issues for us."