CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Eight-Hour Update

Corvette Racing opened the Rolex 24 At Daytona in strong style Saturday as the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R spent ample time out front during the first eight hours.
Antonio Garcia was in the middle of a triple stint in his second round in the GTD PRO challenger. All three drivers – Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Tommy Milner double-stinted in their initial rotations in the Corvette. As the clock moved past the eight-hour mark, Garcia ran fourth in class and fifth of all GTD cars.
The No. 3 C8.R started fourth in GTD PRO and 11th among the GTD category. Garcia wasted little time in moving forward and gained eight overall positions and ran third in GTD PRO by the time he made his first stop shy of the one-hour mark. He continued strong pace in the daytime and moved to second in class before he stopped to swap over Taylor.
The No. 3 Corvette benefitted from a full-course yellow just after Taylor got in the car, and he moved into the lead shortly after the restart. He drove just shy of eight hours before Milner drove in the race for the first time. The pace of some of the competing cars increased in the dark and colder temperatures but Milner kept the Corvette clean and in contention as the driver rotation began again.
Corvette Racing’s next update will come at the 16-hour mark.