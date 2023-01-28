IndyCar Drivers Proud to Lend a Hand to Sports Car Stars

|
Herta, a two-time Rolex 24 winner (GT Le Mans in 2019, Le Mans Prototype 2 in 2022), will be driving in both BMW M Team RLL GTP entries this weekend. As a parttime driver with a team, especially in a new car making a new class debut, he believes it should force his fellow open-wheelers to be both mindful and committed. His comfort level is increased, however, with proven teammates in Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann, Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly and Sheldon van der Linde.
“There’s a lot of respect for these guys and especially for the factory guys,’’ Herta said. “The diversity they have to have is very impressive and it does make you raise your game too because this is their main championship. You don’t want to ruin something that they have. And because they are very used to the car, you can learn a lot from them.
“And,’’ he added with a wide smile, “they are very, very fast.”
There is a reason these particular open-wheel drivers have been invited to share the driver’s seat. Their skill has resulted in 30 IMSA top-tier series wins among six IndyCar regulars – Castroneves, Pagenaud, Herta, Scott Dixon, Kyle Kirkwood and Devlin DeFrancesco. There are a combined 10 Rolex 24 wins among them, either overall or in class. Dixon is the leader with four overall victories.
In addition to those six Rolex 24 returnees, Rinus VeeKay is back for a third try. Three more IndyCar regulars – Romain Grosjean, Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden – are making their debuts in the race.
“The expectations are high but we’re really proud of that because it means we’ve gone well in other categories and what not,’’ said McLaughlin, who will team with IndyCar teammate Newgarden, John Farano and Kyffin Simpson in the No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07.
“But we certainly respect our competition and know it’s going to be tough. Teams that are in this business are very strong. We believe in our own abilities and there’s no reason why we can’t run quick.’’
Grosjean, who will work as a GTP development driver for Lamborghini in addition to his IndyCar duties this year, will race in the No. 63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 this weekend in the GTD PRO class. It’s another item to check off on his racing bucket list.
“I’ve done Monaco, the Indy 500, Le Mans and now I’m doing the Daytona 24,’’ Grosjean said smiling. “In a career, the chance to do those, I think I’ve done the most amazing races around the world. And to win a nice watch, I wouldn’t mind a Rolex on Sunday.’’
The green flag to start the Rolex 24 waves at 1:40 p.m. ET today. Live coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on NBC.