Global Advisory and Accounting Firm BDO Joins IMSA as Newest Corporate Partner

The opportunity to further develop business-to-business connections is what prompted BDO, the world’s fifth-largest advisory and accounting network, to become an IMSA Corporate Partner, in an announcement made today.

BDO’s specialty areas include advisory, tax and assurance services provided to a diverse range of clients with a broad array of needs. By making this service platform available to new and existing clients within the IMSA paddock, BDO’s aim is simple: helping businesses thrive in a complicated and dynamic environment that is in many ways similar to the challenges faced by an IMSA participant.

“Racing and business are very similar; strategies to win are formed under pressure, tough decisions arise quickly, risks must be mitigated and cash flow must be managed” said Brad Knight, Managing Director. “With that in mind, this partnership only made sense, and provides BDO with a unique opportunity to live our core purpose of “helping people thrive, every day”. We look forward to building new relationships and working with new partners to achieve exceptional outcomes in their businesses, families and communities.”

As part of the multiyear agreement, BDO will also provide VIP experiences for current and prospective clients at IMSA events across the U.S. that include credentials, at-track hospitality, behind the scenes paddock/pit tours and IMSA Hot Lap rides. In turn, this presence affords BDO the opportunity to make important B2B connections with companies already involved with IMSA, as well as leverage the excitement of IMSA racing with clients and prospects with a passion for sports cars.

“IMSA welcomes BDO as a Proud Partner,” said IMSA Vice President, Partnership Marketing and Business Development Brandon Huddleston. “This is important because it brings a new, global, non-endemic partner to our sport. BDO sees IMSA as a great place to do business, introduce clients to the exciting world of sports car racing and make effective connections.”

The agreement recognizes BDO as a Proud Partner of IMSA, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. In addition, a new BDO Knows Strategy Award will be featured during IMSA Radio broadcasts of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship throughout the season. The award is designed to recognize a winning strategy or decision made by those who embody BDO’s core values.

IMSA PR