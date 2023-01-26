All in the Family: GTP Manufacturers Supplying Rolex 24 Safety Cars

The highly anticipated introduction of the Grand Touring Prototype class later this month at the Rolex 24 At Daytona ushers in an exciting new era of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition. To commemorate this monumental debut of revolutionary prototypes, each of the participating GTP manufacturers is also providing a state-of-the-art passenger vehicle to help celebrate the occasion at Daytona International Speedway.

The Acura NSX Type S, BMW XM, Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and Porsche 911 Turbo S will all take part in the ceremonial prerace parade lap prior to the start of the iconic race on Jan. 28. The four vehicles will then share safety car duties throughout the 24-hour endurance marathon that opens the global motorsports season.

Here’s more information on each of the eye-catching and forward-looking machines: