All in the Family: GTP Manufacturers Supplying Rolex 24 Safety Cars

BMW XM: The first high-performance vehicle from BMW M with an electrified powertrain, the plug-in hybrid drive system XM delivers a combined 644 horsepower – nearly matching the approximately 670 horses that its GTP cousin, the BMW M Hybrid V8, can reach on the racetrack. The XM achieves it by pairing a 483-horsepower, twin-turbo V-8 internal combustion engine with a 194-horsepower electric motor which is integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. The BMW XM sprints from 0-60 mph in just 4.1 seconds before reaching a top speed of up to 168 mph.
The interaction between the combustion engine and electric motor in the BMW XM can be adjusted by selecting a specific driving mode – from hybrid (with three options including Sport and Sport Plus) to all-electric (estimated range of 30 miles) to eCONTROL (which maintains the battery charge so it can be saved for pure-electric driving later).
The 2023 BMW XM is being produced at BMW Manufacturing in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and will arrive at dealers worldwide this spring.
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: The 2023 CT5-V Blackwing is the most powerful sedan in Cadillac history. Featuring a hand-built, 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, it’s rated at 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque. The standard six-speed manual transmission comes with exclusive gear cut changes that enhance quietness and durability, with an available 10-speed automatic transmission tuned for performance driving.
The track-tailored chassis and suspension features include standard Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 and the largest factory-installed brakes in Cadillac history, with a lightweight carbon-ceramic brakes package available that offers weight savings, durability and heat management.
GM’s estimated performance for the CT5-V Blackwing has it timed going from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds (automatic transmission) or 3.6 seconds (manual), with a top racetrack speed exceeding 200 mph.
Car and Driver, in its “10Best Cars for 2023” issue, just called the 2023 CT5-V Blackwing “the greatest sports sedan on sale today, if not of all time.”
Porsche 911 Turbo S: Another in the great line of sports cars from the legendary German marque, the 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S takes full advantage of its 3.8-liter, twin-turbo, flat-six engine. It can generate 640 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, and can race from zero to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds. Top speed? A mere 205 mph!
The eight-speed gearbox features PDK, an acronym for Porsche’s double-clutch transmission that uses hydraulically actuated wet-clutch packs with one enveloped around the other. One clutch connects reverse, first, third, fifth and seventh gears, while the second handles second, fourth and sixth gears. An electronically controlled valve body engages the correct clutch when needed and drivers never notice the gear changes.
Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) provides remarkable performance attributes to the 911 Turbo S. A variable front spoiler lip and extendable rear wing element, coupled with side air intakes with infinitely adjustable cooling air flaps, offer constantly adjusted air flow for peak performance. Additionally, charge-air cooling and engine air intake in the 911 Turbo is supplied via both the rear fascia with central (twin-branch) air outlet and the side air intake flaps to maximize engine performance.