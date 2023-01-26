Axsom & Clauson Marshall Racing Aim for USAC National Sprint Car Title in 2023

Fresh off a stellar first season in which he captured USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship Rookie of the Year honors, Emerson Axsom is primed to compete for a season championship in 2023 during his first full season run with Clauson Marshall Racing.

The 18-year-old Franklin, Ind. native will compete for top honors with CMR and Driven2SaveLives, an Indiana Donor Network Program, in the number 47BC. Axsom, who was behind the wheel of a sprint car for CMR during the 2022 season, finished fifth in the USAC National Sprint Car standings and tallied three feature victories and seeks to climb even higher up the leaderboard in the coming year.

“I’m excited to work with the same group of guys and build off of a great 2022 Rookie season,” Axsom stated. “It was a tough year, and we learned a lot, but we were able to overcome challenges and always walked away from each night learning something new. At the end of the season, I think we were as competitive as anyone, so I am really excited to be able to build off of 2022 and go try to win some races. I’m honored to get to represent Driven2SaveLives again in 2023 and honor the donor heroes night-in and night-out. Even when a night doesn’t fall our way, if we can inspire one fan to sign up as an organ donor, we walk away feeling a sense of pride.”

Clauson Marshall Racing, co-owned by Tim Clauson and Richard Marshall, was established in 2016 to compete in the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship. Since their inception, CMR has won a USAC National Midget Championship in 2019, a USAC National Sprint Car Championship in 2018 and two All Star Circuit of Champions Championships in 2021-22.

“I am excited to have Emerson back behind the wheel of the Driven2SaveLives 47BC for 2023,” Clauson said. “After a stellar rookie campaign while capturing three wins and Rookie of the year honors, I feel we are in a position to challenge for a USAC National Championship. I am also excited to continue to spread the message of organ and tissue donation through the Driven2SaveLives Ambassador program which allows our racing community to advocate for this great cause. This is a great way for fans to help save lives within their own communities.”

Axsom competed full-time with the USAC National Sprint Car Championship in 2022, starting the season out strong by capturing two wins at the beginning of the season before ending the season in victory lane again late in the year in Arizona. Coming off of a strong 2022 season, the Driven2SaveLives 47BC team looks to improve upon their Rookie season and compete for a national championship, which team co-owner Marshall sees as a goal this coming year.

“As a pure race fan, it has been exciting to have a front row seat for Emerson’s development as a driver,” Marshall said. “His diehard will to win is contagious and the Driven2SaveLives 47BC team rightfully has high goals and expectations for 2023 as we compete for the USAC National Sprint Car Championship.”

Driven2SaveLives has partnered with Clauson Marshall Racing since 2017 and has been a key part of the Clauson Marshall Racing program since then.

“Indiana Donor Network, through our Driven2SaveLives program, is extremely excited to continue our partnership with Clauson Marshall Racing and Emerson Axsom,” Taylor McLean, Marketing Program Specialist at Indiana Donor Network, stated. “In a very short amount of time, Emerson has become an amazing ambassador for organ, tissue and eye donation and has helped our program reach more race fans. Emerson is a perfect fit within our organization as we continue to inspire race fans to sign up as organ donors and continue to build our ambassador program. Emerson’s talent on track combined with his genuine connection to fans makes him a perfect fit to represent our donor heroes, transplant recipients and the over 100,000 individuals waiting for a lifesaving transplant.”

The 2023 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season begins with a full week in Florida during the month of February, starting with a pair of non-points, special events at Volusia Speedway Park on February 13-14, followed by the first three points races of the year at Bubba Raceway Park on February 16-17-18.

