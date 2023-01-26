NBC Sports, INDYCAR Announce 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Broadcast Start Times

NBC Sports and INDYCAR today announced the race broadcast start times for the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule, headlined by the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 28 at iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The first seven races of the season will air on NBC and Peacock, including the season-opening Streets of Petersburg at noon ET Sunday, March 5 and concluding with the new Streets of Detroit circuit at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, June 4.

“Getting off to a strong start to the season is always important in pursuit of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship,” two-time and defending INDYCAR SERIES champion Will Power said. “From a broadcast perspective, our season will also get off on the right foot with seven consecutive races on NBC to start the 2023 season before another NBC run to the championship at Laguna Seca.

“Our race fans are the best in motorsports. This broadcast schedule will continue to make our series accessible and easy to find for them, while continuing to push the most competitive racing series in the world out to the lifeblood of our sport.”

Additional highlights of NBC Sports’ 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES coverage schedule include:

The first race of the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, July 22 begins a stretch of six of the final seven races airing on NBC and Peacock to conclude the season

Indianapolis 500 qualifying coverage from IMS airing on NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, May 20 and 2 p.m. ET Sunday, May 21 to determine the starting grid for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”

USA Network presenting three races: Road America (1 p.m. ET Sunday, June 18); Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (1:30 p.m. ET Sunday, July 2); and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course as part of the fourth edition of the INDYCAR-NASCAR Brickyard Weekend (2 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 12)

Season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to determine the 2023 series champion at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 10 on NBC and Peacock

Peacock will once again provide comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2023 season, including the exclusive presentation of the Streets of Toronto for the second straight year on Sunday, July 16, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The remaining 16 races will simulstream on Peacock, which will also present nearly exclusive coverage of every qualifying and practice session in 2023. Additionally, coverage surrounding the Indianapolis 500, INDY NXT by Firestone races, race day warmups and full-event race replays will be available on the platform. Click here for more details.

NBC Sports’ 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES coverage schedule:

Date Race/Track Network/Platform Time (ET) Sun., March 5 Streets of St. Petersburg NBC, Peacock Noon Sun., April 2 Texas Motor Speedway NBC, Peacock Noon Sun., April 16 Streets of Long Beach NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., April 30 Barber Motorsports Park NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sat., May 13 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBC, Peacock 3:30 p.m. Sat., May 20 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., May 21 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying NBC, Peacock 2 p.m. Sun., May 28 The 107th Indianapolis 500 NBC, Peacock 11 a.m. Sun., June 4 Streets of Detroit NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., June 18 Road America USA Network, Peacock 1 p.m. Sun., July 2 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course USA Network, Peacock 1:30 p.m. Sun., July 16 Streets of Toronto Peacock 1:30 p.m. Sat., July 22 Iowa Speedway – Race 1 NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., July 23 Iowa Speedway – Race 2 NBC, Peacock 2 p.m. Sun., Aug. 6 Streets of Nashville NBC, Peacock Noon Sat., Aug. 12 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) USA Network, Peacock 2 p.m. Sun., Aug. 27 World Wide Technology Raceway NBC, Peacock 3:30 p.m. Sun., Sept. 3 Portland International Raceway NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., Sept. 10 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC, Peacock 2:30 p.m.

Note: Dates, times and networks/platforms are subject to change

IndyCar PR