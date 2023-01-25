Legends of Racing Docuseries Premieres January 31 on FloRacing

Legends of Racing, a series of documentaries highlighting the sagas of auto racing’s greatest drivers and personalities, will premiere on Tuesday, January 31 at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on FloRacing.

A FloSports Studios original, in association with the United States Auto Club (USAC), the first of many installments in the Legends of Racing series spotlights the triumph and tragedy of the Bettenhausen family and their pursuit of racing immortality on the rough and tumble AAA and USAC circuits en route to the Indianapolis 500.

It’s a pursuit endured by family patriarch and AAA National Champion Tony Bettenhausen as well as his sons: four-time USAC National Champion Gary Bettenhausen, USAC National Midget winner Merle Bettenhausen, and Indianapolis 500 veteran driver and car owner Tony Bettenhausen. It’s a story crossed by victory, heartbreak, injury, death, and the unwavering desire of achieving a lifelong dream.

As the late racing journalist Robin Miller remarks during the intro to the film, “It would make a hell of a documentary.”

Featuring never before seen footage, in-depth interviews with family and racing personalities, plus unique first encounter stories that’ll strike an emotional chord on many levels – it’ll provide its share of goosebumps, make you bellow with laughter, and at times, even bring you to tears.

“USAC’s rich history encompasses nearly seven decades of iconic moments along with many of the greatest competitors to have ever gotten behind the wheel of a racecar,” USAC President & CEO Kevin Miller stated. “We are excited to partner with FloRacing on the launch of its Legends of Racing series where we’ll once again be able to witness the heroes of the sport and experience the stories that shaped them along with extensive uncovered footage from deep within the USAC archives.”

“The story of auto racing is filled with brave drivers, colorful characters and stories that range from miraculous moments to unimaginable tragedies,” explains FloRacing Senior Racing Producer Matthew Dillner. “These stories need to be told while we have the opportunity to do so. This new docuseries by FloRacing gives us the platform to do so. We will bring the viewer a fresh perspective into the lives of Legends in our sport while exploring the legendary tales that make motorsports so unique. I can’t wait for everyone to watch, learn and enjoy.”

Personalities featured in the film include Robin Miller, Merle Bettenhausen, USAC driving standout Johnny Parsons, Gary Bettenhausen’s sons Todd and Cary, plus racing historian Pat Sullivan, USAC Media’s Richie Murray, and many more.

The first installment of Legends of Racing will be available to watch on FloRacing through the FloSports app and online at FloRacing.com. A trailer for the film can be viewed by CLICKING HERE . Viewers can also use this link to watch the full documentary when it becomes available on Tuesday, January 31, at 7 p.m. ET.

Future installments of the Legends of Racing series on additional racing personalities will be announced in the coming months.

USAC PR