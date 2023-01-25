Caymus Vineyards Joins Pietro Fittipaldi for Rolex 24 at Daytona

As the 2023 motorsports season gets underway in Daytona, Caymus Vineyards kicks off its 10th year of involvement in auto racing. To celebrate, the Napa-based winery is announcing a partnership with Haas F1 and World Endurance Championship (WEC) driver Pietro Fittipaldi in the upcoming Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Fittipaldi hails from a famous racing family and is widely regarded as one of the top racecar drivers in the world. At just 26 years of age, the Brazilian-born driver lists the 2021 Indianapolis 500 (Fastest Rookie Award), the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans and his time as a Formula 1 driver as credits on his resumé. As evidence of his versatility, Fittipaldi boasts the 2011 NASCAR Late Model Championship, along with a win at NASCAR’s legendary Pepsi Fall Brawl.

“We are proud to partner with Pietro Fittipaldi as he participates in one of the most iconic endurance events in motorsports,” said Karen Perry, Executive Vice President of Caymus Vineyards. “Pietro’s high level of success is reflected in his global fan base and extensive social media presence – his standard of excellence is a perfect match for our own passion to produce exceptional wine. Partnering with Pietro in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and connecting with dedicated race fans is exciting for everyone at Caymus Vineyards. We look forward to cheering him on.”

The Rolex 24 at Daytona takes place at the historic Daytona International Speedway and is one of the most prestigious endurance races in the world. This iconic event is the next box to check in Fittipaldi’s pursuit of motorsports’ crown jewels of races. He’s excited to have Caymus Vineyards on his helmet when he takes to the 3.56-mile road course at the World Center of Racing.

“I’m excited to partner with Caymus Vineyards for the Rolex 24, an elite race that aligns well with a luxury brand such as theirs,” Fittipaldi said. “They’ve been in motorsports for a long time and have worked with great drivers, so I’m honored to have Caymus on-board. The Caymus brand is synonymous with special moments, and we hope to celebrate our own when the race ends on Sunday.”

The Wagner Family has a history in Napa Valley dating back to the 1850’s. Through the years, they have embraced a hands-on work ethic and are constantly trying out new ideas in pursuit of making exceptional wines. Whether it’s venturing to different regions to find diverse sources of top-quality grapes or experimenting with new farming techniques, the result is a pairing of tradition with innovation, a respect for the old and the promise of the new.

Chuck Wagner and his late parents, Lorna and Charlie, started Caymus Vineyards in 1972. They were a family of farmers who worked together for decades to create a signature style of Cabernet Sauvignon. Today, the family’s two Cabernets – Caymus Napa Valley and Caymus Special Selection – are among the region's most celebrated wines. Chuck now works alongside two of his children, Charlie and Jenny, and the family produces diverse wines from Napa Valley, other parts of California and beyond. Continually pursuing new ideas, they feel extremely fortunate to spend their days farming grapes and making wine. For more information, please visit caymus.com or wagnerfamilyofwine.com.

