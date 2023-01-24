Lally Certainly a Driver to ‘Watch’ … Literally … in Rolex 24

Most folks might expect a guy who has won five Rolex watches at the Rolex 24 At Daytona and three more timepieces as an IMSA champion to have a dedicated “watch” vault in his home. But those folks don’t really know Andy Lally, five-time class winner in the celebrated 24-hour race and three-time season conqueror. “I kept the first one,” Lally, who will be the winningest active driver in the 2023 Rolex 24, says of his watches collected over the years since 2001. “I still wear it on a semi-daily basis.” And the rest? “All the other ones I’ve given away to people who have helped me coming through the ranks,” Lally explains. “So the seven watches (given away): one to my mom, my dad, my stepdad, my little sister, my first-ever car sponsor – his name is Walter – and then my soccer coach, who is the guy who helped me get out of go-karts and into cars by introducing me to this car owner (Walter).” And number seven? That went to Mike Johnson, who runs the Archangel Motorsports team with which Lally tallied his first Daytona win 22 years ago in the SRP II class. Of all his Rolex 24 victories, it remains particularly meaningful to the 47-year-old Lally. “Obviously, your first is extremely memorable,” he says. “At the time I was very young and it was almost overwhelming. I had three older gentlemen teammates who didn’t want to drive so much in the wet and it rained that year, so I drove over half of the race. So mentally I was gone and the fact that we were in victory lane was overwhelming and just incredible. That was also the year that Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were in the Corvette in victory lane with us, so that was surreal.” Lally added GT class wins in 2009, ’11 and ’12. The latter was the 50th anniversary race. “It was my first race with Magnus Racing and it was the largest-ever class at the Rolex 24,” Lally recalls. “We had like 35 or 36 or 37 cars in that class. When you win a class with five or six cars in it, it’s still an awesome accomplishment, but to win the biggest-ever class was cool. And to have it on the 50th anniversary back when there were only two classes – Daytona Prototype and GT – that was extremely special.”