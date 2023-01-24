Ford Ponies up in Quest to Win Michelin Pilot Challenge Opener

A Ford hasn’t won an IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Daytona International Speedway since 2016. If testing during the recent Roar Before the Rolex 24 is any indication, that could change this week.

The blue oval turned the fastest Grand Sport (GS) class lap in four of the five test sessions that wrapped up Sunday. The only time a Ford Mustang GT4 didn’t set the pace was when rain ended practice early.

Luca Mars, a 16-year-old rising IMSA phenom, clocked the best overall lap of the weekend in the opening test session on Friday, at 1 minute, 53.042 seconds (113.373 mph), driving the No. 59 KohR Motorsports Mustang at the 12-turn, 3.56-mile Daytona road course. Mars also set the top lap in another session, with NASCAR drop-in Zane Smith (No. 42 PF Racing) and Michelin Pilot Challenge veteran Chad McCumbee (No. 13 McCumbee McAleer Racing with AEROSPORT) also putting Ford atop the scoring pylon in other sessions.

Mars, who’ll team with Bob Michaelian for the season in the No. 59 KohR entry, is optimistic for his and Ford’s chances in Friday’s four-hour race.

“This track really plays into Ford’s favor because the car just has a crazy midrange coming onto all the banking,” Mars said. “The car just takes off. I think a Ford can win here; hopefully it’s us.”

There are five Mustangs in the 32-car GS class for the season opener, the first of 11 races on the 2023 Michelin Pilot Challenge calendar. Aston Martin leads with eight Vantage GT4s entered while there are six Mercedes-AMG GT GT4s.

With the Volt Racing team and GS champion drivers Alan Brynjolfsson and Trent Hindman moving to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship this year, and with IMSA great Bill Auberlen focusing on the WeatherTech Championship as well, the GS season chase appears wide open.

Eric Foss and the No. 56 Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT GT4 return after finishing second in GS last year. Foss earned a series-leading three wins in 2022 and is paired at Daytona with Jeff Mosing, who drove with Foss in four races last season.

Hagler, Lewis Bidding for TCR Championship Repeat