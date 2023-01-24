Ford Ponies up in Quest to Win Michelin Pilot Challenge Opener

|
Meanwhile, in the Touring Car (TCR) class, Taylor Hagler and Michael Lewis will kick off their quest for a third consecutive season title for Bryan Herta Autosport with Curb-Agajanian, the team that’s won the last four class driver and team championships while also pushing Hyundai to the past three manufacturer crowns.
BHA trimmed its lineup in half this season, from six to three cars, and shifted the lineups outside the No. 1 Hyundai Elantra N TCR that Hagler and Lewis will share. Robert Wickens and Mark Wilkins won twice last season in the No. 33 Hyundai, but Wickens is paired in the car this year with Harry Gottsacker. Wilkins, the 2019 TCR champion when he co-drove with Lewis, moves into the No. 98 BHA Elantra with Mason Filippi.
“Going for a third (straight) driver championship is cool,” Lewis said, “but our first goal is to get Hyundai a manufacturer championship. We want to get that trophy for them, and then if Taylor and I can get a third one back-to-back, that’d be pretty cool. Or if Robbie and Harry can win it or Mark and Mason, that’s great too.”
Hagler continues to improve as a driver, to the point that Lewis has been impressed with her suggesting setup changes to make the car better. “She’s like another pro,” Lewis said, which could lead to even strong results.
“I’m getting a lot more comfortable and confident in the car,” Hagler said, “which just leads to better qualifying, which leads to better results. I think we’re in a good position but we have some pretty strong competition.”
The toughest competition from 2022 returns to try and dethrone Hagler, Lewis and BHA. Tim Lewis (no relation) and Roy Block, who won three races including Daytona and finishes second in points, are back in the No. 5 KMW Motorsports with TMR Engineering Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR.
Also back in the 14-car TCR Daytona field is Victor Gonzalez, whose namesake team in the No. 99 Honda Civic FK7 TCR won twice in 2022 and wound up fourth in the final standings.
Gonzalez was quick in two of the test sessions over the weekend.
“I just want to be there at the end for the championship,” he said. “I think we’ve got the potential. (Co-driver) Karl (Wittmer) is back with us and I feel love to show that the small team can still do it. I told the guys that it’s good to win races but consistency is what’s going to win the championship. We always need to be in that top five, top three, and the championship will take care of itself.”
Practice for the BMW M Endurance Challenge starts Wednesday, with qualifying set for Thursday afternoon. The four-hour race starts at 1:45 p.m. ET Friday and streams live on Peacock.