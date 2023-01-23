Amanda Ellis NMPA Ken Patterson Helping Others Award winner

Amanda Ellis has been named the 2022 winner of the Ken Patterson Helping Others Award from the National Motorsports Press Association, as announced Sunday during the annual awards convention.

Ellis is the Sr. Director of Racing Communications at NASCAR. Since 2010, Ellis has been a familiar face to those in the industry and inside the media center.

Among her many responsibilities, Ellis is one of the go-to individuals at NASCAR communications for the media. An ally to all, Ellis is always willing to help or take in feedback. Ellis is also there to provide pertinent information or answer questions and requests during the week.

On race weekend, Ellis serves as a liaison between the garage and the media. Ellis can be found coordinating press conferences and trying to keep order to make sure all are accommodated as best as possible with post-race media interviews.

The Ken Patterson Helping Others Award is presented annually and voted on by the NMPA membership. It recognizes a public relations representative in the motorsports industry “who has exhibited the kind, generous qualities that Patterson always demonstrated.”

It is the first time Ellis has received the award.

Ellis previously worked in public relations for Bobby Hamilton Racing and as an account manager for Ricky Carmichael / Monster Energy.

In addition to the award, Talladega Superspeedway will donate $1,000 in the winner’s name to the Kenneth Patterson Education Trust Fund.

NMPA PR