Cadillac looking forward to debut in GTP class

No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh (qualified fourth, 1:34.262) Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon Bourdais drove in qualifying: "I think that the track from the 15 minutes (extra free practice preceding qualifying) to the end of qualifying where we did our lap the grip on the track was up significantly and we've never run that fast and the car felt amazing. Really happy for the Cadillac team and I think it's a strong start. Obviously, not the goal but as close as we can get without getting it. I think it bodes well for the race so now it's just about executing and making no mistakes and hoping that the gods of electronics are with us for 24 hours." No. 02 Cadillac V-LMDh (qualified fifth, 1:34.389) Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook Lynn drove in qualifying: "Pretty happy, to be honest. We made a lot of improvements on the car the last couple of days and I think where we ended up with the balance was great. We'll see what next week brings." No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-LMDh (qualified sixth, 1:34.608) Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken Derani drove in qualifying: "It wasn't the luckiest qualifying session for me. I had two tentative laps before the red flag, which doesn't help because of tire wear. I tried it again one last time but by that time the car wasn't perfect, and obviously without a reference it's hard to know what to do. In general, I think the car is working well and the most important thig is we have a good car for the race. That's our goal."