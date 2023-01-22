CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Positive Steps Forward into the Rolex 24

|
The No. 3 Corvette – with Garcia teaming with Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia – completed 146 laps for nearly 520 miles across the three-day Roar Before the 24 test days. The focus now turns to adding a sixth class win at the Rolex 24, the last coming in 2021.
As is traditionally the case, exploring different mechanical setups and aero configurations were the most important items to cross off during the Roar. Aside from a steering issue in Friday’s opening session, the Corvette spent minimal time in the pitlane, which helped maximize the amount of data gathering for next week.
This is the second year for Corvette Racing in the GTD PRO class, which is comprised of GT3-level cars from multiple manufacturers. Corvette Racing won one race in 2022 and finished third in the GTD PRO championship.
Corvette Racing returns to the track for the first official Rolex 24 practice at 11:05 a.m. ET on Thursday.