Braun Pushes Meyer Shank Acura to Fastest GTP Lap Yet at Roar

Schandorff Puts Inception Racing McLaren at Head of GT Classes
Frederik Schandorff set the pace among Grand Touring entries in the No. 70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3 from the GT Daytona (GTD) class, with a Saturday morning lap of 1:46.842 (119.953 mph). It was 0.162 seconds better than the one posted Friday morning by Andy Lally (No. 44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3).
“It was definitely a pretty good lap,” Schandorff remarked. “We were testing some (qualifying) sims because we would like to have a good starting position for the (Rolex) 24 Hours. The first half hour of the race quite often has incidents that we want to stay away from. I believe other teams are probably holding something back and focusing on long runs. But we have been through a lot of stuff with our running plan, and everything is going well so far.
“It’s taken a lot of preparation from the whole team and all of the drivers,” he added. “The car feels already really good for the Roar weekend, so I’m really happy with the team effort. But one lap is not everything in this race. At least the car feels good, and I think we have good spirit to have a chance for next weekend.”
In the GTD PRO class, Ben Barnicoat’s 1:47.040 lap clocked Friday afternoon remained the best through the four sessions. The GT classes represent more than half the 61-car Rolex 24 field, with a total of nine manufacturers supplying nine GTD PRO entries and 24 in GTD.
The No. 70 is the only McLaren in the field, with Schandorff and Brendan Iribe set to run the entire 2023 season after Iribe and Jordan Pepper claimed the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup GTD title in 2022 despite not winning a race. Schandorff and Iribe are joined by Marvin Kirchhofer and McLaren factory driver Ollie Millroy at the Rolex 24.
Rolex 24 qualifying streams live on Peacock (and IMSA.com/TVLive outside the U.S.) at 1:20 p.m. ET Sunday.