Cadillac V-LMDh makes competition debut

Leading into the nine-race GTP calendar has been the off-season work outside the race car that prepares the Cadillac Racing drivers for the physicality and rigors of racing. With a heavier and more powerful car with less downforce, longer stints than previous years and unknown factors of the new race car, “You need to keep your fitness up particularly because our first race is a 24-hour race, which is quite unique in motorsports, so you have to be ready from the word go,” according to Richard Westbrook. Added Sebastien Bourdais: “The years of experience helps you to know exactly where you need to be physically to not to have any issues inside the car, which is all you really care about unless you want to prepare for an ironman. The biggest thing that is hard to quantify and hard to prepare for because every physiology is different is the heat inside the car. That can demolish your physical abilities really rapidly once you overheat. That’s the one unknown with the new car because they tend to be very hot with the batteries inside the cockpit. It’s one extra factor.” Cycling, rowing, running and weight training are all parts of conditioning regimens. “I think the physicality of endurance racing is right up there with any form of motorsports, because these cars are seriously fast with a lot of G forces and we have to stay in there and give our absolute maximum for two to three hours at a time, which is a lot. I do a lot of work in the gym and also on the bike to get an all-around fitness because you have to be strong enough to muscle the car but also have the stamina to last for hours at a time,” Alex Lynn said. Said Pipo Derani: "I try to mix all of that – some days doing weights and cardio together then other days doing longer periods of cardio to make sure my heart is good. That’s the balance I find works for me. The more cardio I do the easier it is in terms of brain capacity later into the run. You see easily after you’ve been in the car very long that your brain can start taking some time to make decisions, and that’s really because there’s not enough oxygen. Once you train your cardiovascular condition to be bigger and better, you delay that feeling to later into the run. It’s different when you train in a gym with the air conditioning, you don’t quite put yourself into an extreme situation."