Dean Thompson Joins Venturini Motorsports for a Partial Schedule in 2023

Venturini Motorsports (VMS) has announced another addition to their 2023 roster: 21 year old Dean Thompson, from Anaheim, California. Thompson is set to take on a program of five races with VMS in the 2023 season; Kansas Speedway (May), Charlotte Motor Speedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono Raceway, and Phoenix Raceway (ARCA-W).

“I’m super stoked to continue my partnership with Toyota by signing with Billy and Venturini Motorsports. They have established themselves as the pinnacle of ARCA and contenders to win at every race they enter. I know we will be competing for wins and I can’t wait to get started,” explained Thompson.

Thompson’s racing career has only continued to gain momentum as he has worked his way through the various series. He distinguished himself throughout his successful late model racing career. The season of 2020 saw Thompson grasp six wins and garner a collection of 14 top five finishes. After a string of successes and dominating the season, Thompson procured his first Irwindale Speedway Late Model Championship. Augmenting his accomplishments, Thompson fought his way to the championship title again in 2021.

The 2021 season also marked Thompson’s ARCA debut with seven ARCA West Series races. Additionally, he took on a race in the ARCA Main Series where he secured a top ten finish at Kansas Speedway. Having demonstrated his quick growth as a driver as well as his adaptability, Thompson has set himself up to advance quickly through the ranks.

In his most recent season, Thompson completed a full slate of races in the NASCAR Truck Series. “My goals are to always be up front and win races. My time in the truck series has taught me so much about the tracks I’ll be racing at this year with VMS so I know that I’ll be able to accomplish these goals with the team,” asserted Thompson.

Thompson joins Venturini Motorsports this season with a desire to sharpen his skills and prepare to perform at the highest levels of NASCAR. His strong racing resume and ingenuity will ensure a successful run in the ARCA Menards Series with VMS. As an experienced driver working with the most successful team in the history of the series, Thompson will have every resource needed to further his career. In combination with his ARCA schedule, Thompson will also be taking on a full season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

The Venturini Motorsports team have expressed their enthusiasm over their most recently signed talent. “Dean will be a strong addition to the program. He has experience out West and in truck which will make him tough to beat. I expect him to be contending for wins,” stated team owner Billy Venturini.

Thompson will make his VMS debut at Kansas Speedway on May 6. The race will be viewable on FS1 and the Fox Sports App at 2pm ET.

VMS PR