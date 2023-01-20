Logan Misuraca set to run 2023 ARCA races at Daytona, Talladega

Logan Misuraca recently announced she will be racing in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023, driving the No. 63 Spraker/PCW Racing CELSIUS Essential Energy Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.



Misuraca attended the ARCA Menards Series’ pre-race practice at Daytona Jan. 13-14. During the season, the Ilmor engine Chevrolet will be sponsored by CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink while embodying the brand’s mantra, “Live Fit,” staying energized all race weekend long.



Speaking on the sponsorship, CELSIUS® VP of Marketing Kyle Watson added, “CELSIUS is thrilled to be the primary sponsor and official energy drink of Logan Misuraca for the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season. We are excited to sponsor our first female driver in motorsports and help fuel Logan all season long as she crosses the finish line.”



CELSIUS® is functional, Essential Energy, a better-for-you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. Made with a clinically proven formula of energy boosting ingredients, seven Essential Vitamins and zero sugar, CELSIUS® was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives.



Misuraca’s first race of the year will take place at Daytona on Feb. 18 starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, she will be racing at Talladega on April 22. Both races will be broadcasted live on FS1.



Misuraca holds many accomplishments in her home state of Florida, including New Smyrna Speedway 2020 champion and Rookie of the Year in the pro late model class. She also logged a top-10 finish in the ARCA Menards Series East race at New Smyrna last year.



Misuraca is experienced with both superspeedways through her work with NASCAR Racing Experience, where she gives ride-alongs to race fans and adrenaline seekers at speeds in excess of 170 mph. She has recorded more than 20,000 laps at Daytona.



Spraker Racing has more than 30 years of racing experience and has had major successes in the ARCA Menards Series with record-making top five and top 10 finishes over the years. The team is looking forward to an exciting 2023 ARCA season.



For more information, please visit www.LoganMisuraca.com and @LoganMisuraca on Instagram.



Logan Misuraca PR