Venturini Motorsports Takes on the Arca Menards East Series Championship With Rookie Sean Hingorani

Venturini Motorsports (VMS) have made an addition to their formidable driver roster for the upcoming 2023 season: 16 year old rookie, Sean Hingorani, who will be taking on the full 2023 ARCA Menards East Series calendar.

In addition to challenging for the ARCA East Series championship, Hingorani is set to run four ARCA Main races (Phoenix, Berlin, Mid Ohio, Toledo) and four ARCA West races (Irwindale, The Bullring at Las Vegas, Madera, and Phoenix) with Venturini Motorsports.

Hingorani, from Newport Beach, California, revealed himself to be a developing talent, showcasing his skills in a variety of series early in his career. He made his ARCA Menards West Series debut at Evergreen in 2022.

His early racing career was rooted in the Southwest where he competed within the Legends division starting at the age of 14. Hingorani was able to collect his first race wins prior to securing the Silver State Road Course Championship. Wrapping up a notable run of races in 2022, Hingorani balanced both Pro Late races and Super Late races conjointly with a stint in the ARCA West Series.

“Last year we took every chance we could to go racing,” commented Hingorani “It was awesome to pick up wins across quite a few different divisions. We knew it was really important to get in as much seat time as possible. Having a strong team and being in the car a lot has been really crucial in preparing to get to the next level.

I’m beyond thrilled for the opportunity to run ARCA East and take the next step in my career to go racing with such a strong team as Venturini Motorsports and Toyota.”

In 2022, Hingorani competed in five races within the West Series, which provided essential preparation and a foundation for competing towards a championship title in the ARCA East Series under VMS’ Toyota Racing Development banner in 2023.

In signing on with VMS, Hingorani will be working closely with Billy Venturini, who has demonstrated a track record of identifying and refining young talent.

“We are really looking forward to having Sean as part of our Venturini Motorsports and Toyota team. He is a young, up and coming talent and we’re excited to see him grow throughout the program and help him prepare to advance to the highest levels of NASCAR.”

Hingorani is set to pilot the No. 15 Toyota Camry and will carry the support of GEARWRENCH during the 2023 ARCA season with additional sponsorship to be announced.

“Being a part of such a legendary ARCA program is an honor and I couldn’t possibly be more excited to work with such a talented group of individuals. Venturini Motorsports and TRD make Champions! Let's go win!”

Hingorani will make his debut with Venturini Motorsports at Phoenix Raceway on March 10 for the combined ARCA Menards and ARCA West race before shifting focus to the full ARCA East slate and championship battle. Hingorani’s East season is set to commence at Five Flags Speedway on March 25 at 8pm and will be viewable via FloRacing.

