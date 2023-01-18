Win the Weekend’ Docuseries Takes Inside Look at 2023 GTP Season

Win the weekend. It’s the goal of every team, driver and manufacturer for every IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event.

Never more so than in 2023 for those about to compete in the new Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class. IMSA is offering fans the rare, special opportunity to go behind the scenes as all the parties involved work tirelessly to launch this groundbreaking new era of sports car racing.

“Win the Weekend” is an eight-part docuseries available on the IMSA YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/ imsaofficial) beginning with the first episode today and airing throughout the season. Produced by the automotive creative agency, Tangent Vector, and with the support of Michelin, the initial installment of “Win the Weekend” offers a never-before-seen inside perspective of all that went into getting the GTP cars ready for their worldwide debut this month at the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA.

Episode 2 (airing Feb. 13) will cover the outcome of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and GTP’s competition debut in the grueling, twice-around-the-clock challenge. Future episodes will follow the thrills and anguishes for the teams, drivers and manufacturers involved in this monumental first season.

“This docuseries offers fans unprecedented access to the inner workings of how the GTP teams and manufacturers have devoted countless hours to the development of this new, highly anticipated prototype class for the WeatherTech Championship,” said IMSA SVP of Marketing, David Pettit. “Through ‘Win the Weekend,’ IMSA will reach new audiences who are interested in these state-of-the-art race cars–and IMSA overall–throughout the 2023 season. All of us at IMSA wish to thank our good partner Michelin for supporting this project.”

In partnership with IMSA, Michelin spearheaded a comprehensive audience research initiative in 2021 that indicated a large potential new audience. With the introduction of sustainable, hybrid technology, timing was perfect to launch the docuseries focusing on the GTP story.

“As a sponsor of IMSA, Michelin sees a see great opportunity with 'Win the Weekend',” says Katelyn Berry, vice president of business to consumer marketing of Michelin North America, Inc. “Our research shows that there is strong potential to grow the IMSA fanbase when people are exposed to the race series. With so many iconic automotive brands, multiple classes racing during the weekend, and true track to street innovations that include Michelin tires, IMSA has so much to offer. Telling the story through this docuseries will help open the door to new people while allowing current fans to feel a stronger connection to their favorite teams and drivers.”

In addition to interviews and garage chatter collected from drivers, team members and manufacturer representatives, “Win the Weekend” also relies on a roundtable of racing experts to provide commentary and insights, and to ask the provocative questions necessary to help tell the story. Viewers will come away from each episode further enlightened on how this high-tech machinery operates and will be drawn into the emotional battle to see who drives away with the 2023 GTP championship.

Catch the debut now at youtube.com/imsaofficial and make sure to subscribe and turn on notifications so you don’t miss an episode