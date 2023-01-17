NASCAR Announces Pinty’s Series Schedule for Historic 2023 Season

Building off one of the most successful seasons in NASCAR Pinty’s Series history, NASCAR today announced the 2023 schedule, featuring a record 14 races across Canada.

With the success of last year’s dirt debut race at Ohsweken Speedway, the track will return to the schedule as a double-header event on Monday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, Aug. 15.

In addition, teams will make the journey back to Newfoundland and Labrador for another thrilling event at Eastbound International Speedway.

Altogether, the series will visit 11 different tracks in five provinces.

“The NASCAR Pinty’s Series has delivered great racing and exciting events across Canada for 16 years and next season will be our best one yet,” said Tony Spiteri, General Manager, NASCAR Canada. “Last year was an overwhelming success for everybody associated with the Pinty’s Series with increased interest from fans, competitors and potential partners. The 2023 schedule will continue to deliver the thrilling side-by-side racing that defines NASCAR and the Pinty’s Series.”

The season opens at Sunset Speedway (May 13) for the fourth consecutive year and concludes at Delaware Speedway (Sept. 24) where Marc-Antoine Camirand capped off a memorable season with his first NASCAR Pinty’s Series championship last September.

The series will once again boast the most diverse schedule in NASCAR with seven short track oval races, five road course / street races and two dirt track races.

In 2023, the series will also celebrate its 200th race at Ohsweken Speedway with the start of the Tuesday race date.

Other highlights of the 2023 schedule include:

Fan-favorite street course events in Toronto and the 53rd annual Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières (GP3R). Kevin Lacroix won in Toronto this year, his second of three road course wins last season. Alex Guenette followed his GP3R win with a multi-year deal at Ed Hakonson Racing.

Two races at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP), including the traditional Victoria Day weekend race on Sunday, May 21. The second visit will be the season’s penultimate race on Sunday, Sept 3.

The mid-season Western Swing will bring three races to Alberta and Saskatchewan – one at Edmonton International Raceway and twin features at Sutherland Automotive Speedway (Saskatoon).

The 2022 season hit many milestones including a record-tying eight different winners, three first-time winners (aged 18, 26 and 29 at the time of their first win), and an average field size of 23.6 cars, the series’ highest count since 2013.

All 2023 races will air on TSN and RDS. Start times and complete broadcast and streaming schedules will be released at a later date.

2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series Schedule

DATE TRACK CITY Saturday, May 13 Sunset Speedway Innisfil, Ont. Sunday, May 21 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Bowmanville, Ont. Saturday, June 10 Autodrome Chaudière Vallée-Jonction, Que. Saturday, June 24 Eastbound International Speedway Avondale, N.L. Friday, July 14 Grand Prix of Toronto Toronto, Ont. Saturday, July 22 Edmonton International Raceway Wetaskiwin, Alb. Wednesday, July 26 Sutherland Automotive Speedway* Saskatoon, Sask. Wednesday, July 26 Sutherland Automotive Speedway* Saskatoon, Sask. Sunday, Aug. 6 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières Trois-Rivières, Que. Monday, Aug. 14 Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, Ont. Tuesday, Aug. 15 Saturday, Aug. 26 Ohsweken Speedway Circuit ICAR Ohsweken, Ont. Mirabel, Que. Sunday, Sept. 3 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Bowmanville, Ont. Sunday, Sept. 24 Delaware Speedway Delaware, Ont.

*125-lap twin features

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

NASCAR Pinty's Series PR