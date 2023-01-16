Five Key IMSA Storylines for 2023

By now you are aware that 2023 is shaping up as a blockbuster year for sports car racing around the world. The introduction (or reintroduction) of the GTP class, with all-new hybrid-powered prototypes for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and the increased cooperation and convergence between IMSA and the FIA World Endurance Championship, has sports car fans salivating for the future. And that bright future starts in just a matter of days, with the Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway this week, followed by the Rolex 24 At Daytona, set to flag off the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 28. There’s a lot to take in from Daytona – not to mention the rest of the WeatherTech Championship and other IMSA-sanctioned series seasons, which wrap up in October with the traditional stop at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for the 26th annual Motul Petit Le Mans. Here are some key stories to track: GTP! GTP! GTP! It’s impossible to overstate how important the new Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) era is for IMSA. The nomenclature evokes memories of the heyday of American sports car racing in the 1980s and early ‘90s, with legendary cars like the Porsche 962, Jaguar XJR-9 and XJR-14, and Toyota Eagle GTP Mk III. IMSA’s 2023 prototypes – built to a specification known as LMDh – are every bit as visually spectacular, and they also promote efficiency and auto industry relevance in the form of a standardized hybrid energy harvesting system. These are serious racing cars, as technically advanced as any in the world. Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche have committed major resources to factory-supported programs, with Lamborghini to follow in 2024. The cars were conceptualized and created over the last three years, prior to six months of intense on-track testing (even more for Porsche, which carried out initial development work on the hybrid components to the benefit of all). Now that the season is starting, speculation can end and questions will finally be answered. Will the new cars be reliable out of the box? How will lap times compare to the outgoing Daytona Prototype international (DPi) formula and to the other classes of cars in the field? Michelin’s 2023 GTP tires are more durable and ecologically friendly and teams will have to double stint as a result of reduced tire allocations; can races be won on fuel and/or tire strategy? Will one manufacturer demonstrate a significant advantage over the competition? Most, if not all of these answers, will become clear over the next nine months. GT class warfare The racing in the GT classes of the WeatherTech Championship – GT Daytona (GTD) and GTD PRO – is generally fierce, with as many as nine competing manufacturers fielding cars that look a lot like the ones you can drive on the street. It got even closer last year, when IMSA realigned its classes to follow the worldwide sports car racing trend of utilizing the same GT3-homologated cars in two categories, differentiated by FIA driver ratings. Teams may field complete driver lineups of Platinum- and Gold-rated drivers (often manufacturer-affiliated) and receive a higher level of factory engineering and financial support. GTD PRO entries are expected to beat the GTD competition – though a GTD car did best the GTD PRO entries to the checkered flag last year in the weather-shortened Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.