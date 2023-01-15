Logan Seavey Is A Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champion

Winning his first Midget race in over a year on Friday, that was quickly joined with a win on the biggest stage in Midget racing Saturday night when California’s Logan Seavey held off the charge of Tanner Thorson to win the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire.

“I don’t even know yet,” chuckled Seavey when asked how it felt to win.

“I’ll let you know tomorrow, but for now, it feels awesome. It really set in when they handed me the Driller, and I got to talk to Kevin a little bit. He deserves it, and will probably get a lot more, so to win this race is special, but to win it in the No. 39 on our first try is really cool.”

The 23rd driver to top the Chili Bowl, the win is a first for Kevin and Jordan Swindell as car owners. The Swindell name now accounts for 14 overall wins in Chili Bowl competition. Of that, ten came with a Golden Driller. The pair’s time in Tulsa this year also included his first win as a car owner at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout.

A redo on the restart after trailing Hank Davis, the reset for a spun car saw Seavey rolling out with the lead. Chased by Cannon McIntosh, the No. 08 kept pace before finally getting the point on Lap 21 with a low side move off the fourth turn.

In traffic shortly after, McIntosh held the position but would find his lead challenged following a Lap 30. Working the hub of the Tulsa Expo Raceway before varying his line at either end, Seavey took the Victory Fuel No. 39 back to the point on Lap 31.

Taking second in the same breath, Tanner Thorson was in pursuit. Both changing up their lines to gain an edge on the other, the track finally migrated the field low with just a handful of laps to run.

Trying to set up Seavey for a last lap run, the caution would bring about a green, white, checkered finish, with Seavey holding off the 2022 champion by 0.306-seconds.

Falling back to fourth at one point, Cannon McIntosh was able to get back to third with California’s Shane Golobic in fourth. Emerson Axsom completed the top five.

Making up ten positions, Kyle Jones stormed to a sixth-place finish, with Mitchel Moles in seventh. Trey Marcham from 14th land eighth, followed by Tim Buckwalter, who made an impressive run from 23rd to ninth. Justin Grant completed the top ten.

The 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire saw 365 drivers officially draw in. During the Saturday Alphabet Soup, Claremore’s Kris Carroll set a new event record through ‘The Soup’ with seven races from the N-Feature to the H-Features. Saturday’s run of events was slated for double P-Features, but with drivers scratching, began with double O-Features.

The 2023 Rookie of the Year and recipient of the Fuzzy Hahn Highest Finishing Female Award was California’s Jade Avedisian, who was the only rookie to lock into Saturday’s A-Feature. She is the second woman to do so, with Kaylee Bryson in her second consecutive.

The 2024 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, takes place January 8-13, 2024, at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. Information on tickets will be released in the next few weeks. Ticket orders begin the first Wednesday of March.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Race Results:

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

Tulsa Expo Raceway (Tulsa, Okla.)

Saturday, January 14, 2023

General Tire Championship Night

Event Car Count: 365

A-Feature:

A Feature (55 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey[1]; 2. 88-Tanner Thorson[4]; 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 4. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]; 5. 19T-Emerson Axsom[7]; 6. 7U-Kyle Jones[16]; 7. 89X-Mitchel Moles[9]; 8. 32T-Trey Marcham[14]; 9. 29-Tim Buckwalter[23]; 10. 2J-Justin Grant[10]; 11. 39T-Tim McCreadie[24]; 12. 5T-Kevin Thomas Jr[19]; 13. 26R-Zeb Wise[17]; 14. 89-Chris Windom[11]; 15. 19A-Daison Pursley[22]; 16. 40M-Chase McDermand[12]; 17. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[18]; 18. 84-Jade Avedisian[13]; 19. 67-Ryan Timms[21]; 20. 29S-Hank Davis[2]; 21. 24-Rico Abreu[5]; 22. 71-Kaylee Bryson[20]; 23. (DNF) 1S-Spencer Bayston[8]; 24. (DNF) 71M-Brent Crews[15]

Lap Leaders: Logan Seavey 1-20, 31-55; Cannon McIntosh 21-30

Hard Charger: Tim Buckwalter +14

#DoItForGrady Pole Shuffle

Pole Shuffle (4 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey[2]; 2. 29S-Hank Davis[1]; 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 4. 88-Tanner Thorson[4]; 5. 24-Rico Abreu[5]; 6. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]; 7. 19T-Emerson Axsom[7]; 8. 1S-Spencer Bayston[10]; 9. 89X-Mitchel Moles[8]; 10. 2J-Justin Grant[9]

B-Features: Top 7 advance to the A-Feature

B Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 89-Chris Windom[2]; 2. 84-Jade Avedisian[1]; 3. 71M-Brent Crews[3]; 4. 26R-Zeb Wise[4]; 5. 5T-Kevin Thomas Jr[8]; 6. 67-Ryan Timms[12]; 7. 29-Tim Buckwalter[5]; 8. 28-Ace McCarthy[9]; 9. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[20]; 10. 5-Chase Briscoe[7]; 11. 26-Chance Crum[11]; 12. 47-Zach Daum[16]; 13. 87W-Ryan Bernal[15]; 14. 25-Jacob Denney[18]; 15. 25K-Taylor Reimer[13]; 16. 55A-Jake Swanson[17]; 17. 21S-Karter Sarff[10]; 18. 19-Brian Carber[14]; 19. (DNF) 88J-Jonathan Beason[6]; 20. (DNF) 40S-Steven Snyder Jr[19]

B Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 40M-Chase McDermand[1]; 2. 32T-Trey Marcham[4]; 3. 7U-Kyle Jones[3]; 4. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[15]; 5. 71-Kaylee Bryson[8]; 6. 19A-Daison Pursley[20]; 7. 39T-Tim McCreadie[13]; 8. 21-Daryn Pittman[19]; 9. 51R-Ricky Thornton Jr[10]; 10. 98-Tanner Carrick[7]; 11. 47X-Jason McDougal[6]; 12. 86-Chase Johnson[12]; 13. 21J-Kameron Key[18]; 14. 71K-Dominic Gorden[16]; 15. 11B-Clinton Boyles[17]; 16. 21H-Brady Bacon[2]; 17. 87-Jace Park[11]; 18. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 19. 67X-Kyle Spence[14]; 20. (DNF) 5G-Gavan Boschele[9]

C-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding B-Feature

C Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 47-Zach Daum[1]; 2. 55A-Jake Swanson[3]; 3. 25-Jacob Denney[2]; 4. 40S-Steven Snyder Jr[7]; 5. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[4]; 6. 3G-Kyle Cummins[19]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 8. 00-Anton Hernandez[18]; 9. 5LK-Jordan Kinser[6]; 10. 67K-Cade Lewis[17]; 11. 2D-Matt Sherrell[15]; 12. 00B-Braden Chiaramonte[14]; 13. 82-Landon Crawley[10]; 14. 54-Matt Westfall[8]; 15. 71E-Mariah Ede[16]; 16. 81-Tanner Holmes[12]; 17. 8-Alex Sewell[20]; 18. 14M-Michael Faccinto[9]; 19. (DNF) 4P-Kody Swanson[13]; 20. (DNF) 27B-Jake Bubak[11]

C Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 71K-Dominic Gorden[2]; 2. 11B-Clinton Boyles[1]; 3. 21J-Kameron Key[3]; 4. 21-Daryn Pittman[6]; 5. 19A-Daison Pursley[8]; 6. 19B-Alex Bright[16]; 7. 07W-Corey Day[18]; 8. 2X-Landon Brooks[15]; 9. 80S-Kaden Honeycutt[13]; 10. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[11]; 11. 08G-Trey Gropp[5]; 12. 2H-Nick Hoffman[17]; 13. 2G-JJ Yeley[12]; 14. 03-Ayrton Gennetten[14]; 15. 77W-Joe Wirth[19]; 16. 50-Daniel Adler[4]; 17. 4C-Cody Jessop[7]; 18. 57-Daniel Whitley[10]; 19. (DNF) 11A-Andrew Felker[9]; 20. (DNS) 73B-Tyler Edwards

D-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding C-Feature

D Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 71E-Mariah Ede[1]; 2. 67K-Cade Lewis[3]; 3. 00-Anton Hernandez[5]; 4. 3G-Kyle Cummins[4]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell[7]; 6. 19Z-Hayden Reinbold[8]; 7. 41X-Howard Moore[2]; 8. 4B-Chelby Hinton[13]; 9. 95-Chris Andrews[9]; 10. 40-Max Adams[15]; 11. 47W-Dylan Westbrook[10]; 12. 31K-Danny Stratton[18]; 13. 4X-Michael Pickens[16]; 14. 71G-Damion Gardner[11]; 15. 45H-Briggs Danner[17]; 16. 97K-Tom Harris[12]; 17. 55X-Alex Bowman[20]; 18. 25M-Jake Andreotti[19]; 19. (DNF) 57A-Shane Cottle[14]; 20. (DNF) 5V-AJ Bender[6]

D Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 19B-Alex Bright[1]; 2. 2X-Landon Brooks[10]; 3. 07W-Corey Day[16]; 4. 2H-Nick Hoffman[4]; 5. 77W-Joe Wirth[7]; 6. 68W-Matt Mitchell[6]; 7. 51J-RJ Johnson[2]; 8. 0H-Cap Henry[9]; 9. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[18]; 10. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[17]; 11. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[8]; 12. 68-Ronnie Gardner[15]; 13. 97-Brenham Crouch[11]; 14. 3N-Jake Neuman[19]; 15. 23P-Preston Lattomus[3]; 16. 69P-Joey Paxson[14]; 17. 7MF-Chance Morton[12]; 18. 71W-Michael Kofoid[13]; 19. (DNF) 44X-Wesley Smith[20]; 20. (DNF) 45X-Roger Crockett[5]

E-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding D-Feature

E Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 4X-Michael Pickens[1]; 2. 45H-Briggs Danner[7]; 3. 31K-Danny Stratton[10]; 4. 25M-Jake Andreotti[3]; 5. 55X-Alex Bowman[5]; 6. 19K-Riley Kreisel[9]; 7. 31X-Jeff Champagne[14]; 8. 7G-Gavin Miller[12]; 9. 56-Mitchell Davis[17]; 10. 2W-Tony Bruce Jr[11]; 11. 32W-Casey Shuman[4]; 12. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[15]; 13. 22-Sean McClelland[2]; 14. 75-Mario Clouser[16]; 15. (DNF) 91X-Danny Wood[13]; 16. (DNF) 72X-Caden McCreary[18]; 17. (DNF) 7T-TJ Smith[6]; 18. (DNF) 15D-Andrew Deal[8]; 19. (DNS) 1I-Ashton Torgerson; 20. (DNS) 23K-Kyle Simon

E Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 07W-Corey Day[5]; 2. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[4]; 3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[6]; 4. 3N-Jake Neuman[7]; 5. 44X-Wesley Smith[12]; 6. 17B-Austin Barnhill[1]; 7. 22X-Steven Shebester[15]; 8. 32-Gary Taylor[9]; 9. 18L-Logan Scherb[19]; 10. 16W-Garet Williamson[17]; 11. P1-Paul White[13]; 12. 3P-Darin Naida[8]; 13. 17L-Cody Trammell[11]; 14. 57W-Devon Borden[3]; 15. 11X-Donovan Peterson[20]; 16. 7M-Shane Cockrum[18]; 17. 4-Taylor Ferns[14]; 18. (DNF) 2ND-Jeb Sessums[16]; 19. (DNF) 17-Travis Berryhill[10]; 20. (DNF) 57R-Daniel Robinson[2]

F-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding E-Feature

F Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 31X-Jeff Champagne[3]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[5]; 3. 75-Mario Clouser[4]; 4. 56-Mitchell Davis[10]; 5. 72X-Caden McCreary[9]; 6. 1G-Justin Peck[20]; 7. 21K-Dale Curran[7]; 8. 8R-Randi Pankratz[1]; 9. 118-Scott Evans[16]; 10. 55D-Nick Drake[18]; 11. 21B-Trey Burke[11]; 12. 8X-Broc Elliott[8]; 13. (DNF) 37F-Adyn Schmidt[12]; 14. (DNF) 28Q-Sean Quinn[13]; 15. (DNF) 21E-Emilio Hoover[19]; 16. (DNF) 11K-Joey Klemish[14]; 17. (DNF) 1-Sammy Swindell[17]; 18. (DNF) 81G-Greyson Springer[2]; 19. (DNF) 80A-Chris Schmelzle[15]; 20. (DNF) 1K-Brayton Lynch[6]

F Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 2ND-Jeb Sessums[1]; 2. 16W-Garet Williamson[3]; 3. 7M-Shane Cockrum[2]; 4. 18L-Logan Scherb[6]; 5. 11X-Donovan Peterson[10]; 6. 2B-Tanner Berryhill[16]; 7. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[9]; 8. 20H-Noah Harris[12]; 9. 16C-David Camfield Jr[5]; 10. 22T-Don Droud Jr[19]; 11. 01C-Carson Sousa[8]; 12. 7S-Parker Price Miller[18]; 13. 06-Rylan Gray[14]; 14. 80D-Josh Hawkins[17]; 15. (DNF) 45S-Shon Deskins[4]; 16. (DNF) 715-Robert Bell[11]; 17. (DNF) 91K-Kevin Bayer[13]; 18. (DNF) 56X-Mark Chisholm[15]; 19. (DNF) 1M-Mason Smith[7]; 20. (DNS) 14J-Jody Rosenboom

G-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding F-Feature

G Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 118-Scott Evans[1]; 2. 1-Sammy Swindell[8]; 3. 55D-Nick Drake[13]; 4. 21E-Emilio Hoover[2]; 5. 1G-Justin Peck[10]; 6. 16-Santino Ferrucci[5]; 7. 22B-Troy Betts[9]; 8. 40U-Jace Sparks[6]; 9. 96-Cody Brewer[4]; 10. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[14]; 11. 1A-Jacob Allen[7]; 12. 28K-Kory Schudy[12]; 13. 7-Frankie Guerrini[11]; 14. 08K-Karsyn Elledge[3]; 15. (DNS) 98B-Joe Boyles; 16. (DNS) 77X-Wayne Johnson

G Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 06-Rylan Gray[5]; 2. 80D-Josh Hawkins[7]; 3. 2B-Tanner Berryhill[11]; 4. 22T-Don Droud Jr[9]; 5. 7S-Parker Price Miller[15]; 6. 31H-Carson Hocevar[10]; 7. 9-Xavier Doney[14]; 8. 23-Patrick Ryan[1]; 9. 23S-Steve Irwin[6]; 10. 87F-Johnny Kent[2]; 11. 51X-Joe Walker[13]; 12. 5F-Danny Frye III[16]; 13. 22L-Lucas Scherb[4]; 14. 8D-Colby Deming[8]; 15. (DNF) 14X-KJ Snow[12]; 16. (DNF) 86C-David Camfield Sr[3]

H-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding G-Feature

H Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 22B-Troy Betts[1]; 2. 1G-Justin Peck[5]; 3. 7-Frankie Guerrini[9]; 4. 28K-Kory Schudy[3]; 5. 55D-Nick Drake[11]; 6. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[15]; 7. 4A-Kyle Steffens[4]; 8. 37X-Blake Edwards[6]; 9. 8W-Troy Rutherford[7]; 10. 76-Michael Smith[8]; 11. 56M-Mike Veatch[12]; 12. 9B-Brian Schwabauer[13]; 13. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[2]; 14. (DNF) 9P-Kevin Cook[16]; 15. (DNF) 18N-Weston Gorham[14]; 16. (DNF) 7J-Shawn Jackson[10]

H Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 2B-Tanner Berryhill[5]; 2. 14X-KJ Snow[1]; 3. 51X-Joe Walker[4]; 4. 9-Xavier Doney[6]; 5. 7S-Parker Price Miller[8]; 6. 5F-Danny Frye III[3]; 7. 41W-Brad Wyatt[2]; 8. 36K-Kris Carroll[15]; 9. 3B-Zach Blurton[14]; 10. 6-Bill Rose[12]; 11. 14-Cody Hays[7]; 12. 21L-Austin Langenstein[13]; 13. 10X-Trevor Serbus[9]; 14. 7P-AJ Hopkins[10]; 15. (DNF) 11T-Tyler Baran[11]; 16. (DNS) 44-Colton Hardy

I-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding H-Feature

I Feature 1 (6 Laps): 1. 55D-Nick Drake[2]; 2. 56M-Mike Veatch[7]; 3. 9B-Brian Schwabauer[3]; 4. 18N-Weston Gorham[10]; 5. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[14]; 6. 9P-Kevin Cook[5]; 7. 98C-Chad Boespflug[8]; 8. 91-Jeff Stasa[9]; 9. 55V-CJ Leary[11]; 10. (DNF) 6A-Kalib Henry[15]; 11. (DNF) 7B-Cody Beard[12]; 12. (DNF) 15F-Kinzer Edwards[4]; 13. (DNF) 3V-Jim Vanzant[6]; 14. (DNF) 4G-Drake Edwards[1]; 15. (DNF) 3W-Brandon Waelti[13]; 16. (DNS) 11G-Avery Goodman Race ended early after reaching the 10-minute time limit.

I Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 11T-Tyler Baran[5]; 2. 7P-AJ Hopkins[7]; 3. 21L-Austin Langenstein[6]; 4. 6-Bill Rose[8]; 5. 36K-Kris Carroll[16]; 6. 3B-Zach Blurton[11]; 7. 17H-Harli White[12]; 8. 17K-Garth Kasiner[9]; 9. 55C-Angelo Cornet[14]; 10. 00G-Braedon Enos[1]; 11. 71H-Austin Ervine[13]; 12. 31-David Budres[15]; 13. 12-Corbin Gurley[2]; 14. 71L-Charlie Louden[10]; 15. (DNF) 47K-Kevin Brewer[3]; 16. (DNF) 17C-Devin Camfield[4]

Kevin Studley J-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding I-Feature.

J Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 55V-CJ Leary[9]; 2. 18N-Weston Gorham[3]; 3. 3W-Brandon Waelti[5]; 4. 7B-Cody Beard[1]; 5. 6A-Kalib Henry[12]; 6. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[13]; 7. 4R-Ryan Bickett[15]; 8. 53R-Sean Robbins[4]; 9. 60M-Earl McDoulett Jr[7]; 10. 51C-Logan Calderwood[16]; 11. 37T-Chet Gehrke[14]; 12. 02-Matt Rossi[2]; 13. 22G-John Murdie[6]; 14. 28M-Gray Leadbetter[11]; 15. M1-Colby Stubblefield[10]; 16. (DNF) 7K-Kolton Gariss[8]

J Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 3B-Zach Blurton[4]; 2. 17H-Harli White[2]; 3. 71H-Austin Ervine[1]; 4. 55C-Angelo Cornet[5]; 5. 31-David Budres[7]; 6. 36K-Kris Carroll[14]; 7. 116-Claud Estes III[13]; 8. 36C-Ian Creager[8]; 9. 6D-Isaac Chapple[11]; 10. 71T-Keith Rauch[12]; 11. 58-Dillon Welch[9]; 12. 15C-Carter Chevalier[15]; 13. 51Z-Zach Boden[10]; 14. 7C-Josh Bilicki[6]; 15. 17M-Jeremy Schnepper[3]; 16. (DNS) 57H-Steve Hix

K-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding J-Feature

K Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 28M-Gray Leadbetter[1]; 2. 6A-Kalib Henry[5]; 3. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[10]; 4. 37T-Chet Gehrke[4]; 5. 4R-Ryan Bickett[9]; 6. 51C-Logan Calderwood[11]; 7. 11H-Jori Hughes[12]; 8. 77J-John Klabonde[15]; 9. 14U-Cole Schroeder[13]; 10. 20-Tadd Holliman[16]; 11. 19J-Jack Berger[7]; 12. 74-Drew Rader[14]; 13. B1-Aaron Sanders[8]; 14. 45K-Kyler Johnson[3]; 15. 36-Kevin Reed[2]; 16. (DNF) 251-Johnny Brown Jr[6]

K Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 6D-Isaac Chapple[1]; 2. 51Z-Zach Boden[4]; 3. 116-Claud Estes III[8]; 4. 71T-Keith Rauch[9]; 5. 15C-Carter Chevalier[14]; 6. 36K-Kris Carroll[11]; 7. 35L-Cody Ledger[7]; 8. 31B-Kyle Beilman[13]; 9. 60-Landon Britt[10]; 10. 68B-Jason Martin[5]; 11. 12X-Steven Snawder[3]; 12. 4K-Kayla Roell[12]; 13. 8M-Kade Morton[2]; 14. 34C-Cameron Willhite[15]; 15. 51-Curtis Jones[6]; 16. (DNS) 73T-Tony Gomes

L-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding K-Feature

L Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 51C-Logan Calderwood[3]; 2. 11H-Jori Hughes[1]; 3. 14U-Cole Schroeder[5]; 4. 74-Drew Rader[7]; 5. 77J-John Klabonde[10]; 6. 20-Tadd Holliman[13]; 7. 55K-Todd Kluever[2]; 8. 2MD-Conner Morrell[14]; 9. 8L-Colin Deming[6]; 10. 99K-Robert Carson[12]; 11. 80-Jarrod Jennings[4]; 12. 75X-Alex Vande Voort[11]; 13. (DNF) 0G-Glenn Styres[8]; 14. (DNF) 4M-Brody Fuson[9]; 15. (DNF) 45-Kyle Hammer[15]; 16. (DNS) 2E-Whit Gastineau

L Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 71T-Keith Rauch[4]; 2. 4K-Kayla Roell[11]; 3. 36K-Kris Carroll[14]; 4. 15C-Carter Chevalier[15]; 5. 31B-Kyle Beilman[13]; 6. 34C-Cameron Willhite[6]; 7. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[2]; 8. 7F-Roy Entze II[8]; 9. 5K-Ben Worth[9]; 10. 14R-Brody Petrie[1]; 11. 45J-Jerry Brey[3]; 12. 68C-Ryder Laplante[16]; 13. 19N-Nathan Byrd[10]; 14. (DNF) 35-Tyler Robbins[5]; 15. (DNF) 14T-Dylan Bloomfield[12]; 16. (DNF) 10C-Dalton Camfield[7]

M-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding L-Feature

M Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 75X-Alex Vande Voort[1]; 2. 77J-John Klabonde[5]; 3. 20-Tadd Holliman[7]; 4. 99K-Robert Carson[10]; 5. 45-Kyle Hammer[9]; 6. 2MD-Conner Morrell[14]; 7. 21D-Justin Dickerson[11]; 8. 7Z-Ryan Powers[16]; 9. 15M-Shane Morgan[4]; 10. 50T-Keoni Texeira[13]; 11. 7JR-JD Black[15]; 12. (DNF) 22J-Taylor Kuehl[12]; 13. (DNF) 7E-Joseph Wray IV[6]; 14. (DNF) 1W-Bryon Walters[2]; 15. (DNF) 15G-Dennie Gieber[3]; 16. (DNF) 15K-Gage Rucker[8]

M Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 4K-Kayla Roell[3]; 2. 14T-Dylan Bloomfield[4]; 3. 31B-Kyle Beilman[1]; 4. 36K-Kris Carroll[11]; 5. 15C-Carter Chevalier[7]; 6. 68C-Ryder Laplante[13]; 7. 68S-Corby Scherb[9]; 8. 139-Todd Bertrand[12]; 9. (DNF) 7TX-Anthony Pope[6]; 10. (DNF) 21X-Justin Bates[2]; 11. (DNF) 80H-Joshua Hanna[14]; 12. (DNF) 6K-Jesse Denome[15]; 13. (DNF) 23T-Tristan Lee[10]; 14. (DNF) 5B-Bobby Brewer[5]; 15. (DNF) 7R-Casey Burkham[8]; 16. (DNS) 76X-Tom Savage

N-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding M-Feature

N Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 21D-Justin Dickerson[3]; 2. 22J-Taylor Kuehl[1]; 3. 50T-Keoni Texeira[2]; 4. 2MD-Conner Morrell[7]; 5. 7JR-JD Black[8]; 6. 7Z-Ryan Powers[13]; 7. 27J-Frank Beck III[10]; 8. 00H-John Heitzman[4]; 9. 33B-Mike Bitner[12]; 10. 37-Ashton Thompson[11]; 11. 19X-Dylan Archer[5]; 12. 22P-Marcus Kennedy[15]; 13. (DNF) 1T-Tyler Shoemaker[9]; 14. (DNF) 18K-Billy Rayburn[6]; 15. (DNS) 70-Cade Cowles

N Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 68S-Corby Scherb[1]; 2. 139-Todd Bertrand[3]; 3. 36K-Kris Carroll[7]; 4. 80H-Joshua Hanna[2]; 5. 68C-Ryder Laplante[10]; 6. 6K-Jesse Denome[5]; 7. 10M-Kort Morgan[12]; 8. 46-Adam Andretti[11]; 9. 5J-Josh Hodge[6]; 10. 8AJ-AJ Johnson[8]; 11. (DNF) 2Y-Dave Axton[4]; 12. (DNF) 8K-Jake Neal[9]; 13. (DNS) 14E-Tom Dunkel; 14. (DNS) 7D-Michelle Decker; 15. (DNS) 17X-Jadon Rogers; 16. (DNS) 98P-Ryan Padgett

O-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding N-Feature

O Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker[1]; 2. 27J-Frank Beck III[2]; 3. 37-Ashton Thompson[6]; 4. 33B-Mike Bitner[4]; 5. 7Z-Ryan Powers[3]; 6. 70-Cade Cowles[12]; 7. 17D-Wyatt Rotz[5]; 8. 7L-Jarrad Warhurst[10]; 9. 83T-Herman Carrier[8]; 10. 0-Johnny Murdock[7]; 11. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[11]; 12. 5H-Casey Hicks[9]; 13. (DNS) 11N-Nick Baran; 14. (DNS) 11C-Mike Woodruff; 15. (DNS) 87C-Austin Garrett; 16. (DNS) 93-Kyle Bellm

O Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 8K-Jake Neal[4]; 2. 68C-Ryder Laplante[5]; 3. 98P-Ryan Padgett[2]; 4. 17X-Jadon Rogers[6]; 5. 46-Adam Andretti[1]; 6. 10M-Kort Morgan[7]; 7. 12H-Jared Hood[10]; 8. 3F-Tim Barber[3]; 9. 130-Larry Bratti[9]; 10. 42-Patrick Prescott[8]; 11. (DNF) 66-Harry Elzo[11]; 12. (DNF) 127-James Picardi[12]; 13. (DNS) 84J-Jesse Shapel

P-Features scratched. All remaining drivers advanced into O-Features

