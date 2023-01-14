Saturday, Jan 14

Round 2 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at RingCentral Coliseum is Being Rescheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2023

Due to the severe weather conditions afflicting Northern California, Round 2 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship originally scheduled for Saturday, January 14 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California is being rescheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2023. The safety of our athletes, teams, operational and television staff, and fans is always our foremost concern.

 

All original ticket purchases will be honored for the rescheduled date. Ticket purchasers can visit SupercrossLIVE for the most up to date information regarding this rescheduled event. 

 

Round 3 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will continue next Saturday, January 21 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

 

