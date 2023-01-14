A Guide on How to Tell the Difference Between GTP, LMP2 and LMP3 for 2023

Grand Touring Prototype In 2023, the GTP class will feature cars built to LMDh technical regulations developed by IMSA and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO). GTP cars are identifiable by the black background on the class plate. The LMDh formula mandates affiliation with an established automotive manufacturer that produces more than 2,500 vehicles annually for worldwide sale. Four such manufacturers have committed for the 2023 season (Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche); Lamborghini has announced its intent to join the WeatherTech Championship GTP class in 2024. Each manufacturer partners with one of the four approved LMDh "spine” constructors. The spine includes a full-composite central chassis, suspension, and braking system. BMW and Cadillac have linked with Dallara, Acura with ORECA, Porsche with Multimatic and Lamborghini with Ligier for their LMDh spine providers. LMDh manufacturers contribute stylized bodywork with their own brand language to that LMDh spine base, and they also enjoy a great deal of freedom with regard to the powertrain. The rules allow any gasoline-powered, four-stroke internal combustion engine (ICE) with a 10,000-rpm limit, as long as it integrates to Bosch’s mandated Motor Generator Unit (MGU) – the hybrid technology unit built into the common seven-speed Xtrac gearbox used by every LMDh car as part of the common Energy Recovery System (ERS). Batteries and other common components for each car’s hybrid system come from WAE Technologies. Not only does every GTP/LMDh competitor look different, they also sound different because the manufacturers made radically different choices in terms of their “traditional” engine. Acura developed a twin-turbo V-6; Porsche and BMW have opted for turbocharged V-8s, while Cadillac chose a 5.5-liter, naturally aspirated V-8. While Cadillac, Acura, BMW and Porsche are fielding full-fledged, factory-supported programs in the 2023 WeatherTech Championship, Porsche also will sell its 963 Hybrid to qualified customer teams. The asking price is $2.9 million, which includes full factory engineering support. That figure alone should tell you that an LMDh prototype is a no-compromise, ultra-technology racing car. GTP entries are relatively easy to spot on track because they are so much larger than the LMP2 and LMP3 runners. LMDh cars can measure up to nearly 201 inches in length and 79 inches in width. Although they weigh 1,030 kilograms (2,270 pounds), the additional power (643-697 horsepower made at the rear wheels, to be determined for each manufacturer via IMSA’s Balance of Performance process) and superior aerodynamics will make GTP cars much faster than the other classes of prototypes in terms of lap time. How much faster? Because GTP/LMDh is totally new, we won’t really know until the WeatherTech Championship opens the 2023 season at Daytona International Speedway with the Roar Before the Rolex 24 from Jan. 20-22, followed Jan. 26-29 by the Rolex 24 At Daytona race week. No matter which class you focus on as IMSA kicks off an exciting new era, it’s guaranteed to be a can’t-miss event.